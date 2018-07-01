Acclaimed by clientele, Warrensburg’s Pizza Shop earns top local award

× Expand Thom Randall Maggie and Giovanni Canepa, owners of The Pizza Shop in Warrensburg, take a break from their daily duties to pose in front of their enterprise’s new uptown location at 3918 Main St. Their restaurant was recently honored with the 2018 Business of the Year Award by the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce.

WARRENSBURG | A pizzeria that has built a formidable local following in its first few years of operation has been named “Business of the Year” by the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce.

The award was officially presented June 25 to Maggie and Giovanni Canepa, owners of The Pizza Shop, at an awards banquet hosted by the chamber.

The Pizza Shop is renowned for their hand-tossed Italian pizzas created according to authentic Italian recipes, using high-quality ingredients.

These high standards garnered them an array of “Best of the Region” awards over the last two years — in the categories of “Best Pizza,” and “Best Business Dining” in both 2017 and 2018, as well as “Best Chicken Wings” in 2017 and “Best Family Dining” in 2018. This honor places them among the top restaurants in a region where many hundreds are in operation.

The Pizza Shop was also honored in 2017 with a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence. Reviewers have noted their creative approach to pizza, as well as the outstanding taste, texture, appearance and creativity of their food — as well as their friendly service.

Their restaurant serves up calzones, strombolis, wraps, salads and subs, as well as wings and pizza.

Giovanni, who has operated a restaurant in Italy and managed pizzerias in both Jersey City’s financial district and in Vermont, prepares the pizzas according to recipes handed down by his grandfather. Last year, Giovanni was recognized as one of the top 20 entrepreneurs under age 40 in the tri-county region.

Maggie Canepa, a 2010 graduate of Lake George High School, met Giovanni in Italy, lived there two years, then brought him back to the U.S., she said. The couple settled in Warrensburg in 2014 when they established their pizzeria in a building on Main Street south of their present location, Maggie recalled.

In December 2014, the couple invested virtually all their savings in their new eatery in Warrensburg.

“In the days before we opened, we thought ‘Omigod, we have no money for food, rent or anything — How are we going to do this?’” Maggie said. “But at 11 a.m. on our first day open we got a customer, and by the end of the day we made the month’s rent, so we were really happy!”