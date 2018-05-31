Acclaimed garden expert to offer tips at luncheon

× Expand Photo provided The yard of Kerry Mendez’s condominium in Maine displays her artistry at landscaping and floral design. A nationally renowned landscaping and gardening lecturer, Mendez is presenting a program June 5 at The Lodge on Echo Lake in Warrensburg. Reservations are due immediately.

WARRENSBURG | A nationally-renowned garden designer, lecturer and author is returning to the area to give a presentation on residential landscaping and gardening.

Acclaimed in her profession, Kerry Ann Mendez is to present the program “The Budget-Wise Gardener: Plant the Best for Less” on Tuesday, June 5 at The Lodge on Echo Lake.

The program, which begins at 11 a.m., is sponsored by Warrensburgh Beautification.

Mendez will be focusing time-saving gardening techniques, low-maintenance plants and sustainable practices as well as keeping expenses curbed.

The presentation will focus on the topic of Mendez’ newly released book, which details strategies for acquiring exceptional plants at minimal cost, Warrensburgh Beautification co-founder Teresa Whalen said.

“Kerry is absolutely a wealth of information and she’s an inspiration to all of us who love to garden,” she said.

Last year, Mendez presented 110 lectures in 15 states. She has been the featured speaker at the U.S. National Arboretum and the U.S. Botanic Gardens in Washington D.C. and has written a half-dozen popular books.

“This will be the only opportunity to hear Kerry this year in this region,” Whalen continued. Mendez’s presentation last year at Echo Lake Lodge attracted more than 100 people from across central New York.

A registration fee of $25 for Warrensburgh Beautification members and $30 for non-members includes Mendez’s program along with detailed handouts, a locally sourced buffet luncheon, gifts and door prizes, plus discount coupons related to gardening.

The event is the Beautification group’s primary annual fundraiser. Proceeds from the program are to help fund the completion of the town’s Bicentennial garden and boost their new project, establishing the Warren Tannery Park and Heritage Trail, to be developed behind the elementary school on Electric Avenue.

For registration or further information, contact Teresa Whalen at (518) 466-5497 or taawhalen@yahoo.com. Seating is limited, and reservations are due ASAP.