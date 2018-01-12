Accusations angst, anger mark start to year in Thurman

× Expand THURMAN | Soon after the new Thurman town board members were sworn in at the town’s annual organizational meeting last week, controversy erupted much like it did one year ago. Although heated arguments occurred and accusations were exchanged Jan. 4 between three of the five members of the reconstituted board, the scene was not as chaotic as one year ago when shoving occurred among townspeople, board members left the room and police were called to restore order, and the meeting ended. But arguments continued over the entire course of the five-hour meeting. CHANGE IN GUARD This verbal crossfire between the two warring political factions in town was prompted by the balance of power reversing for a second time in two years. Last year, board member Cynthia Hyde sought to curtail the power of long-time Supervisor Evelyn Wood, who has since retired from office, leading to the appointment and subsequent election of Hyde to the position of supervisor in November. Newly elected board member and Wood ally Gail Seaman regained her seat after being ousted a year before, and sought to redirect the thrust of town government on Thursday. Seaman arrived armed with a slate of proposed resolutions the trio had prepared, most of which sought to impose financial austerity and accountability. Their resolution drafts prompted objections from Hyde and her ally Joan Harris, who was appointed to the board last February following the departure of councilman Jey Youngblood who left his position along with Wood in January as the prior board majority began to dismantle Wood’s initiatives. “I am chairman, you are not,” Hyde said to Seaman, objecting to Seaman introducing the rebel resolutions. Town Attorney Mark Schachner, seated at Hyde’s side, said that some of the trio’s resolutions appeared to overlap the ones that Hyde had prepared. Seaman started to respond, but Schachner yelled back at her, prompting some shocked expressions among townspeople. “Excuse me, I would strongly prefer that you not interrupt me,” he shouted at Seaman. “I am asking for some civility.” “Then do not yell at me,” Seaman responded, explaining that she was attempting to resolve the overlap in the competing resolutions.

SALARY SCRAP Considerable controversy erupted over eliminating the salary of the deputy town clerk, scrapping the post of the assessor’s clerk, and limiting the supervisor’s secretary’s compensation to $12.50 per hour for a maximum of 15 hours per week — with no benefits. “Have you done your homework? Have you come to the town hall, learned your way around and met all the employees before you make decisions on these resolutions tonight?” Hyde asked Needham and Ackley, referring to the proposals to cut positions and reduce pay. A citizen in the audience said Hyde was “bullying the two.” Seaman said that it was appropriate for the board to make the decisions at the year’s beginning, not later. Ackley and Needham said they were comfortable making the decisions at the Jan. 4 meeting. Hyde grilled Seaman, Needham and Ackley over whether they expected Town Assessor Tuck Birdsall to handle all the work assessing town properties for $11,000 per year when Warrensburg’s and Johnsburg’s sole assessors were being paid $38,000 to $40,000. But Seaman said that the town was in “extreme financial stress” and had to make cuts, based on the town financial data she’d seen indicating that the town’s unexpended funds had declined by about $300,000 from last year, leaving a reserve of only $150,000 or so. FINANCIAL SCRUTINY “The town board members have been spending money like drunken sailors,” Seaman said after asking Hyde several times without success to get last year’s bank statements from her office and share them with the board. “But the deputy town clerk has always received compensation since this town was formed,” Hyde responded. “We’re not in financial stress. I know we have plenty of money.” Hyde read off figures from a paper she held up. “This budget shows all these revenues that will be coming in this year — that’s how you pay your bills,” she continued. “You don’t expect to pay your bills from money left over from last year. We’re not in the business of socking money away.” “But you have to have operating money on hand,” Seaman countered. “That’s how you pay your bills.”

One of the resolutions that Seaman, Ackley and Needham proposed was a mandate for Hyde, as the town’s chief financial officer, to prepare various financial reports, including balance sheets for each of the town’s various funds, and to provide bank statements. RESOLUTIONS QUESTIONED Another resolution called for the town clerk to sell DEC licenses, and to issue weekly updates detailing the number of outstanding FOIL requests she’d received and when they are expected to be completed. But Schachner questioned whether the resolutions were more stringent than the existing requirements in state law. Also, he said he had concerns that other proposed resolutions to “undo prior financial decisions” might make the town legally vulnerable. A resolution permitting payments to certain vendors before they are reviewed by the board was tightened up with an amendment proposed by Seaman, who said that checks had been written in 2017 without board review, which was disputed by Hyde. Seaman countered that she had proof that it happened. “I’d like to see that proof,” Hyde responded. The board passed the resolution with Seaman’s amendment. Disagreement erupted between Seaman and Hyde over whether to renew a dog control contract with the Warren County SPCA or to hire former town dog control officer Dexter Baker, the latter proposed by Hyde, although Baker now lives in Schenectady. Seaman said that the SPCA had done a “great job” in the past and charged a flat rate which decreased this year, but Town Clerk Susan Staples claimed that SPCA’s special services cost as much as $75,000 per incident. Staples said the SPCA didn’t conduct dog enumerations — door-to-door inquiries to register dogs — which Seaman replied was inappropriate for Thurman. INTO THE NIGHT Board member Joan Harris joined the meeting late, and sparred with Seaman often for the remaining several hours, particularly over the resolutions enacting position and pay cuts — which were passed after hours of argument. Harris also objected to a resolution reaffirming the town’s ethics policy, which requires that town officials fill out financial disclosure forms, and reveal any conflicts of interest they may have. “I will not sign the policy,” Harris said. “Signing a paper doesn’t make you ethical.”