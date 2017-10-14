ACOC Backpack Program sees numbers surge

× Mary Sullivan, coordinator of the Backpack Program at the Adirondack Community Outreach Center, shows one of the packs — made from a t-shirt — that will be filled with food for students to take home for the weekend. The ACOC works with the Minerva Service Organization and local schools to provide meals for local kids. Photo by Christopher South

JOHNSBURG | The number of students taking part in a program that provides food over the weekend is up by over 30 percent in Johnsburg, with Minerva seeing an increase as well.

The Backpack Program is run cooperatively between the Adirondack Community Outreach Center, Johnsburg and Minerva Central schools, and the Minerva Service Organization.

Mary Sullivan, Backpack Program coordinator with ACOC, said the number of students participating in the program from the Johnsburg Central School rose from 40 last year to 58 this year — a 31 percent increase.

The number of students in the program also rose at the Minerva Central School from 26 to 30.

“I’m delighted we can meet the need,” said ACOC Director Andrea Hogan.

Sullivan said most schools will start their Backpack Program on Friday, Oct. 13, but the ACOC decided to start the program for Columbus Day weekend — even funding the extra two days of the four-day weekend.

All of the money donated to the program goes to purchasing food, with none being allocated for administrative costs, according to Sullivan.

The ACOC uses monetary donations to provide fresh bread and fruit for the students.

Most of the food is supplied by the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, located in Latham.

The program normally includes two breakfast items, three entrées, a loaf of bread, two boxes of juice, fresh fruit and two snacks.

Once a month, the backpack includes canned vegetables, and every other week the student gets a card for a gallon of milk from Stewart’s.

Sullivan said adult volunteers make bags out of t-shirts donated to the ACOC, located on Route 28 in Johnsburg.

Volunteers get the food items ready at the center every Friday and students come from Johnsburg Central School and fill the bags, which are later returned to the center.

The ACOC always welcomes donations to the program, Hogan said. Donors simply have to specify it is for the backpack program.

Donations can be sent to ACOC, P.O. Box 201, North Creek, NY 12853.