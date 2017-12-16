ACOC hosts Christmas toy give-away

× ACOC volunteers Sherry Tucker, Theresa Dunkley and Mary Sullivan stand among the many new toys being given away at the annual toy giveaway at the ACOC in Johnsburg. Each year since 2008 the center has also been giving away used toys and Christmas decorations. Photo by Christopher South

JOHNSBURG | Sherry Tucker said when her husband Sonny was in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Riley, Kan., they noticed a need among military families at Christmas.

“When you are in the military, people think you have a lot of money, but you don’t,” Tucker said.

Her husband started to collect used toys to distribute to some of the other military families with children.

After relocating to Johnsburg, Sherry became involved with the Adirondack Community Outreach Center, and in 2008 helped start the annual toy and Christmas decoration giveaway, which was Dec. 7 and 9.

“We have a lot of used Christmas items, wreaths...we have new and used toys,” Tucker said.

Last week, Tucker was working with Theresa Dunkley and Mary Sullivan to get the ACOC ready for visitors who lined up outside in the light snow waiting for the door to open.

The ACOC had boxes put out at area businesses collecting toys for the program. Other boxes were available for monetary donations to pay for the new toys.

“We have volunteers who go shopping,” Dunkley said. “We’re a group of people who get together and try to make Christmas for those in need.”

The system set up for the toy giveaway allows grandparents to come and pick out one small new gift for a grandchild, plus one stocking-stuffer item.

Parents are allowed to select one large new toy, one small new toy, and two stocking-stuffers per child. Parents are allowed to take whatever used toys and decorations they can use.

“We had an overabundance this year,” Tucker said.

Asked if there are families that depend on the giveaway, Tucker said, “Yes.”

“We see the same faces year after years — especially the grandparents. There are not a lot of programs out there for grandparents,” she said.

Last year, the toy giveaway benefited about 140 local families over the two-day event.

The ACOC opens on a Thursday, and used Friday to restock and reorganize the event, which continues on Saturday. The giveaway is advertised using the ACOC website, social media, the and local posters and fliers.

“Mary (Sullivan) organizes this all,” Dunkley said.

M. Sullivan Construction in Albany, owned by Sullivan’s spouse, is a large, commercial contributor to the program.

“They are our largest and most consistent donor,” said former ACOC executive director Andrea Hogan, “but all the local businesses pitch in, putting out boxes. Every last business is behind this. We couldn’t do it without them It is a tremendous community effort.”

Hogan said the program has grown a little each year.