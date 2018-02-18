ACOC readies ‘Souper Bowl’ at Tannery Pond

NORTH CREEK | The Adirondack Community Outreach Center (ACOC) has set Saturday, Feb. 24 as the date set for its third annual Souper Bowl, an event that will bring an amazing variety of unlimited homemade soups, homemade breads and homemade desserts from hometown chefs to the Tannery Pond Community Center in North Creek.

The community event features dishes prepared by local restaurants and community members as well as local businesses, which have donated wine and soft drinks.

All proceeds will benefit the Johnsburg Food Pantry and the Back Pack Programs serving students at Johnsburg and Minerva Central Schools.

“The Souper Bowl is the perfect way to spend a Saturday evening and to support families in our community,” said ACOC board member and event organizer Ronnie Silver. “We thank all the local businesses for once again participating in this annual event.”

The Souper Bowl: Saturday, Feb. 24 from 5 to 8 pm at the Tannery Pond Community Center. The cost is $15.