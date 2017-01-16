ACP awarded grant by Pearsall Foundation for Adirondack Day

× Expand Photo provided Third graders from Indian Lake Central School sport their Adirondack Day t-shirts.

NEWCOMB — The Glenn and Carol Pearsall Adirondack Foundation recently awarded the Adirondack Curriculum Project (ACP) a grant for the sixth annual Adirondack Day for students and their teachers who use the Adirondacks to meet NYS Learning Standards and Common Core.

The idea behind Adirondack Day is to bring students together to teach each other about what they have learned about their Adirondack communities, their nature and their history.

Sandy Bureau, science teacher at Indian Lake Central School and one of the organizers for the day said: “Research shows that having to ‘teach’ others is one of the best ways to learn. We hope to provide that opportunity and to help students feel the value of their voices and learning about this special place we live in.”

The next Adirondack Day is scheduled for March 2017 at the Wild Center in Tupper Lake.

Teachers participating in Adirondack Day have used the ACP’s Adirondack Challenge format to develop student centered, activities-based constructivist lesson plan. Each lesson plan culminates in some kind of product. It’s those products that students will be sharing at Adirondack Day. The Pearsall Foundation grant will cover t-shirts and lunch and materials that day. Newcomb, Potsdam, Indian Lake and Tupper Lake Central Schools, as well as St. Mary’s in Potsdam have participated in the past.