ACT to present debut production

KEESEVILLE | After months of preparing and getting the word out, the Artistry Community Theatre in Keeseville will present their first production.

“Constellations,” a play by Nick Payne, will be performed at the Keeseville Grange on April 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

“Constellations” is directed by Saundra Stortz with technical direction by Derrick A. Hopkins.

“When I first read ‘Constellations,’ I knew that this was a play I wouldn’t soon forget,” Stortz said. “It is a boy-meets-girl love story but that is where the predictable simplicity of the story ends. Even the professions of the characters are unconventional for a play.”

“It’s such an honor to be performing in ACT’s first production,” said Tonie Cross, who plays Marianne. “What I find so alluring about ‘Constellations’ is that it allows the audience to indulge in the unknown. Instead of just one moment of time, the audience gets to witness the many different possibilities of how a situation (or relationship) can be experienced.”

ACT President and Technical Director Derrick A. Hopkins called the production a “dream actualized.”

“Bringing this company to fruition has been in the back of my mind for almost 20 years, but I never, never thought it would happen,” he said.

Reservations can be made by calling 518-802-0400 or by emailing info@artistrytheatre.org. Tickets will also be available to purchase at the door. General admission is $10.

The show is recommended for ages 17 and over as it contains adult content and language.