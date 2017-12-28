Action taken on derelict buildings

× Expand Abandoned and derelict homes in Ticonderoga are being addressed by the Town Code Enforcement Office.

TICONDEROGA — Town of Ticonderoga officials say they’ve made substantial progress against derelict properties in the community.

During the past few months, the town has remedied code violations in 32 of the 42 mortgage-related abandoned properties in Ticonderoga, some by work with the state Department of Financial Services using a new state law.

“Derelict properties are an important problem for our town,” said Town Supervisor Joseph Giordano. “There is no silver bullet or quick fix for them. However, I am very pleased to see the significant progress that our code office, working with the state’s Department of Financial Services and with the support of the Zombie and Abandoned Properties Project, has made on these mortgage-related abandoned properties.”

Problems with derelict properties in the community range from overgrown grass, trash and litter to severe problems that will require expensive demolition, he said.

These properties create concerns with health, especially rodent infestation, and fire risk, and use of vacant properties for drugs and alcohol use.

Meanwhile, the town government is often not collecting taxes on them, and the blight that they create hampers efforts to revitalize the town by drawing in new businesses and residents, Giordano said.

While working on all categories of derelict properties, the Town Code Enforcement Office gave special attention to mortgage-related abandoned buildings. This is in part because of the start-up of a new state law that requires mortgage companies and banks to “secure and maintain” abandoned properties that are in mortgage arrears.

Also, the Code Enforcement Office put in place a new electronic data base, allowing it to track problems and actions regarding abandoned properties, and systematically analyze and report on these problems and actions.

Giordano said that was through support from the town’s new Zombie and Abandoned Properties Project, coordinated by the Ticonderoga Revitalization Alliance.

The 32 mortgage-related abandoned properties that had their code violations fixed did it both through Code Enforcement Office collaboration with the state Department of Financial Services, which presses the mortgage companies and banks, and through direct action with mortgage companies.

Of the properties that have been seen remediation through these efforts, 25 had problems with overgrown grass only, while seven involved fixing more serious problems.

Ten properties in this group still remain to have their problems fixed, which are being worked on by the Code Enforcement Office, the supervisor said, including collaborating with Department of Financial Services directly on several of them.

“We will continue to work hard on the remaining caseload in this category, and to give special attention to those derelict properties that are owned outright,” Giordano said. “This will include taking more cases to court as necessary, including through the use of additional funds from the Zombie and Abandoned Properties Project.”