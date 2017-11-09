Activist to trek from Boreas to Ray Brook

× Expand Photo provided Tyler Socash will hike from the Boreas Ponds in North Hudson to the Adirondack Park Agency headquarters in Ray Brook on Nov. 16, an effort he believes will keep a spotlight on the need for the tract to be given the most stringent protections.

KEENE | Environmental activists often attend Adirondack Park Agency (APA) meetings.

But most don’t hike 25 miles through rugged mountainous terrain to get there.

Tyler Socash aims send a singular message to the state agency by walking from the Boreas Ponds Tract to their Ray Brook headquarters on Nov. 16:

“Overwhelming public support” exists for a Wilderness classification for the entire Boreas Ponds Tract, he said.

“How many areas in the world remain where it would be possible to walk more than 25 miles through protected Wilderness to attend a meeting like this without once crossing a road?” said Socash. “That’s the possibility our children will have if we protect the entire Boreas Tract.”

Socash is a member of Adirondack Wilderness Advocates (AWA), a grassroots environmental advocacy group.

With him Socash will be carrying over 1,000 letters generated by the group’s recent letter-writing campaign urging the APA to utilize the most stringent environmental safeguards while classifying the parcel.

Nearly a year after the conclusion of the public hearing process designed to collect input on how the 20,758-acre tract in Newcomb and North Hudson should be classified, a decision remains elusive.

A broad coalition of groups have entered the fray, all of whom agree opening a new portal to the southern High Peaks has the potential to be transformative.

But they disagree on how much recreational access should be allowed, sparring primarily over motorized usage.

The APA has offered four proposals, each containing a varying ratio of Wilderness, the most restrictive category, and Wild Forest, the least restrictive.

AWA has endorsed none of them, and is calling for the entire tract to be classified as Wilderness, and the entire seven-mile length of Gulf Brook Road closed.

Socash, 31, is still mapping out his route for the trek.

Early plans see the outdoor educator starting at Blue Ridge Road and walking the length of Gulf Brook Road to gain access to the tract. He’ll pass through Ragged Mountain, Andrews Brook, LaBier Flow, Boreas Pond and White Lily Pond before exiting, where the Northville Placid-Trail will take him to Averyville Road towards Ray Brook.