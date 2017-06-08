Activists seek to gain support for proposed transgender law

× Plattsburgh’s United Methodist Church will be the latest venue to host a Transgender Town Hall meeting on June 19. Advocates will discuss crafting a legislative agenda to further equal rights for transgender and gender non-conforming residents. Pictured above: Kelly Metzgar leads a town hall discussion in Plattsburgh on June 1, 2016. Photo by Teah Dowling

PLATTSBURGH — Kelly Metzgar ran into a roadblock in 2012 as she tried to find a doctor to prescribe hormones during her male-to-female transition process.

As she called around, a pattern emerged:

“We don’t treat people like you,” Metzgar recalled doctors telling her. “We don’t treat transgender people.”

And when she needed to double her hormone levels in 2014, medical staff issued a similar refrain.

“Time and time again, I was denied medical care because none of the doctors would take this on,” Metzgar said. “I could not find a doctor in the North Country who could do that sort of practice.”

Other transgender people run into similar issues with housing.

“There is discrimination in all areas of our life.”

LEGISLATION NEEDED

Metzgar said this refusal to provide services constitutes discrimination, and is prohibited by law when it comes to race, religion and sexual orientation.

But the law contains a loophole that allows gender identity and expression to fall through the cracks as a protected class.

“What we are looking for is gender identity and expression explicitly included in race, religion, ethnicity and all the others,” Metzgar said.

The proposed law supported by advocates is known as the Gender Expression Non-Discrimination Act, or GENDA.

While the LGBTQ community has certain protections under an executive action signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, those safeguards can be rolled back by future administrations, Metzgar said.

“The only way we can be truly protected is under actual law.”

TOWN HALL PLANNED

To drum up interest and publicity for the legislation, which was passed by repeatedly by the state Assembly but has never made it out of the Senate, the Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance (ANCGA) will hold a town hall meeting on June 19 at Plattsburgh’s United Methodist Church.

The event is part of the NYS Transgender & Gender Non-Conforming Town Halls Project, an initiative to take the message statewide.

The event will provide stakeholders a forum to field questions, listen to stories from residents and discuss upcoming strategy.

“What we are doing is making one last effort to go around the state to get ideas, concerns, needs, hopes and visions from all the various communities,” Metzgar said.

Advocates have held events in Albany, Brooklyn, Buffalo, Long Island, Oneonta, Plattsburgh and Rochester.

Those meetings, facilitated by GENDA 2017 Community Leader Organizer Juli Grey-Owens, have yielded positive results, Metzgar said.

Organizers are keeping track of comments and suggestions, which are generally identical throughout the state.

“What we find is a lot of acceptance. But also hopes and dreams,” Metzgar said. “People are so thankful providing an opportunity to express themselves, and gain knowledge on transgender issues.”

Next week’s event will be the first of its kind in Plattsburgh since last year, when about two dozen attendees shared their stories.

ANCGA plans on compiling the results from the session and sharing them with state lawmakers.

The Saranac Lake-based outfit will also continue to identify community needs.

“We’re not looking for special rights,” Metzgar said. “We’re just looking for real protection. To be able to live our lives as any other New Yorker is essential. No one deserves to be discriminated against.”

The Plattsburgh meeting is set to begin with a welcoming meet and greet at 5:30 p.m., followed by discussion from 6 – 9 p.m. For more information, call 518-637-7253, email ancga@outlook.com or visit facebook.com/adkncga.