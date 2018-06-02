Addict, city police detective reunite — on happier terms

PLATTSBURGH | It was when she woke up one morning, looked over and saw her child’s father dead beside her, that a slippery slope appeared beneath her feet.
She could die, just like him. She knew. But she wanted to feel numb.
She just couldn’t stop.
Opiates had a hold on Florence Lasalle’s body and her life. She got hooked after a hospital stay for a work-related injury — she went through medication after medication that didn’t treat her pain, before she was prescribed fentanyl — and later became a pawn in a drug-selling operation to sustain her habit.
It wasn’t about the high anymore — it was just about feeling okay. Alive again.
And if she tried to stop, the sickness overwhelmed her.
“I just wanted to be unsick,” she said.
Eventually, her daughter got hooked, too. She used with her.
Lasalle was on a speeding train ever-gaining momentum, and for a while, stopping seemed beyond her control.
That’s when a Plattsburgh City Police detective busted her. She was sent to jail, her first felony, and the trajectory of her life started to shift.
FINDING FREEDOM
When Lasalle, 52, got out of jail, in a few years she was busted again. But this time she chose Drug Court, a rigorous, months-long treatment program, over prison.
“In the very beginning it’s very overwhelming,” she said. “I had to figure out a way not to fail.”
The program — with the support of friends, Clinton County Mental Health and Addiction Services and help from staff at Conifer Park, an inpatient treatment facility — was transformative.
On a recent afternoon at the Plattsburgh City Police Station, just hours before she was set to graduate from the program, Lasalle reunited with the same Plattsburgh City Police detective that first arrested her.
“You saved my life,” she told him.
Detective Matt Bell smiled, but insisted this story wasn’t about him.
“Well, no. You saved your own life,” he said.
“With the help of you,” she replied.
Bell has served the City of Plattsburgh for over 15 years, at times sacrificing his personal life for the job. It’s an often thankless pursuit, policing a city, especially when one specializes in narcotics enforcement. But for people like Lasalle, Bell’s work is life-changing.
A few weeks prior to this reunion, she had sent Bell a card inviting him to her graduation.
“On May 4, I went into the narcotics folder and there was a Hallmark card,” Bell said, smiling.
Through his years in law enforcement, getting an invitation like this had been a first for him.
He told her: “I’ll be there.”
And he was, watching from the sidelines at County Court.
“No one’s ever done this. It’s usually an adversarial relationship with us. We’re the police, we’re bad,” he said.
“This has hit home for me.”
BETTER THAN HEROIN
When Bell and Lasalle first crossed paths in 2010, she didn’t know what the sober life was like anymore. Not really.
She came from a long line of alcoholics, and she’d been smoking marijuana since she was 9 years old. She grew up in foster homes. When she was young, her life had been littered with highly-traumatic, tragic events.
No one was ever around to give her a pat on the back, and tell her she was doing okay.
Over the years, she built an emotional wall around herself. It got thicker and thicker and thicker until she thought there wasn’t a chance it could ever be penetrated.
“But now, that wall isn’t there,” she said.
Lasalle tried to hold back tears.
Happy tears.
“I don’t want to ruin my makeup,” she said.
“Don’t worry about it, okay?” Bell reassured her. He got up and found her a box of tissues.
“My life today is a life I never knew existed,” Lasalle told a reporter.
No longer does she have the heaviness in her head, her heart, that overtook her life in her desperate pursuit for a drug.
And in her treatment, she found a tribe that understood her and supported her. After so many years, she found the positive affirmation she’d wanted for so long.
“It’s a high better than heroin,” she said.
LIFE ANEW
Despite boasting a population of over 19,000 people the City of Plattsburgh, in many ways, can still feel like a small town.
Lasalle still happens across people she knew in her past life, people who know her as Flo, the drug dealer.
But that’s not her anymore.
“I want to be known as Flo, that’s changed her life around,” she said.
Her life has renewed purpose.
She wants to use her journey, and use what she’s learned along the way, to help others who are still trapped under the weight of drug addiction.
“It doesn’t matter how far down you’ve gone,” Lasalle said. “You can still get back up.”
Lasalle plans on getting her GED soon. After that, she’s going to pursue a career as a peer counselor and give back to the community that helped her back up again.
“I think this is my purpose,” she said.
“To say, ‘This is how I did it. And you can too.’”
THE CYCLE
Lasalle’s story is just one of countless others effected by opioids across the North Country.
According to the CDC, 3,638 people died of drug overdoses in New York state in 2016. That’s up from just two years prior, where 2,300 people died from overdose.
It’s an epidemic that effects people of all ages and all walks of life, according to Bell.
Neighbors. Family. Friends.
He’s seen it all before.
“This has been my life, as far as narcotics, for the last 15 years,” he said. “It’s a cycle that comes through. The way things go.”
Bell said that oftentimes, individuals come to the area with drugs from New York City because they can more than quadruple their profit here.
“Many of these people don’t even use,” he said.
“They find people that are easy targets, they get them to put them up in a house. To feed her habit, this guy would have (Lasalle) selling. These people like to stay in the background.”
When people are dope sick and they need heroin, they’ll do just about everything, he said. Selling drugs. Stealing. Selling themselves.
“You either sell to feed your habit, you steal to feed your habit, or in some cases they sell themselves to feed their habit,” said Bell.
The worst thing?
“When heroin addicts hear that a shot put someone down, that’s who addicts want to run to,” he said.
“‘Cause it’s good,” said Lasalle.
“We can’t win this through arresting people. It’s got to be a multi-pronged approach,” Bell said.
Lasalle replied:
“It takes a village.”