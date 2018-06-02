Addict, city police detective reunite — on happier terms

PLATTSBURGH | It was when she woke up one morning, looked over and saw her child’s father dead beside her, that a slippery slope appeared beneath her feet.

She could die, just like him. She knew. But she wanted to feel numb.

She just couldn’t stop.

Opiates had a hold on Florence Lasalle’s body and her life. She got hooked after a hospital stay for a work-related injury — she went through medication after medication that didn’t treat her pain, before she was prescribed fentanyl — and later became a pawn in a drug-selling operation to sustain her habit.

It wasn’t about the high anymore — it was just about feeling okay. Alive again.

And if she tried to stop, the sickness overwhelmed her.

“I just wanted to be unsick,” she said.

Eventually, her daughter got hooked, too. She used with her.

Lasalle was on a speeding train ever-gaining momentum, and for a while, stopping seemed beyond her control.

That’s when a Plattsburgh City Police detective busted her. She was sent to jail, her first felony, and the trajectory of her life started to shift.

FINDING FREEDOM

When Lasalle, 52, got out of jail, in a few years she was busted again. But this time she chose Drug Court, a rigorous, months-long treatment program, over prison.

“In the very beginning it’s very overwhelming,” she said. “I had to figure out a way not to fail.”

The program — with the support of friends, Clinton County Mental Health and Addiction Services and help from staff at Conifer Park, an inpatient treatment facility — was transformative.

On a recent afternoon at the Plattsburgh City Police Station, just hours before she was set to graduate from the program, Lasalle reunited with the same Plattsburgh City Police detective that first arrested her.

“You saved my life,” she told him.

Detective Matt Bell smiled, but insisted this story wasn’t about him.

“Well, no. You saved your own life,” he said.

“With the help of you,” she replied.

Bell has served the City of Plattsburgh for over 15 years, at times sacrificing his personal life for the job. It’s an often thankless pursuit, policing a city, especially when one specializes in narcotics enforcement. But for people like Lasalle, Bell’s work is life-changing.