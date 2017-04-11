Addict shares story of hope, recovery at forum

× Over 900 residents packed the Strand Theater last week to see a screening of “Chasing the Dragon,” a documentary that follows the lives of opiate addicts, and hear a panel discussion on local initiatives to combat the crisis. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH — At the low point of his life, Jason recalls sitting in a dark apartment alone.

The electric was shut off after he couldn’t pay his bills.

And he’d just been evicted.

Jason first experimented with marijuana at 11. But he never thought that first puff would lead to this: He never thought he’d be there — shooting heroin with a candle, the flickering flames casting a sinister shadow on the wall.

He never thought it would lead to this. Yet there he was.

Jason, who did not give his last name, stood before a crowd of hundreds at the Strand Theater in downtown Plattsburgh last week to share his story, a years-long train-ride to hell that saw the once-promising local high school student flunk out of college and left his relationships shattered.

Even an early overdose during his senior year of high school didn’t dissuade him.

He stole from family members, friends — forging checks and committing robberies to support his drug habit. At the peak of his opiate use, he would spend hundreds of dollars in an hour.

“All of these things and I wasn’t an addict,” he said.

“I stole from everyone I knew,” he said. “I always had to use to not go into withdrawal.”

He was arrested for the final time at 26 years old, he said, going to drug court after various probation violations.

“Ironically, it was my loss of freedom that got me clean.”

SOMEONE TO TALK TO

The event — sponsored by the Substance Abuse Prevention and Recovery of Clinton County (SPARCC) and the Champlain Valley Family Center (CVFC) — highlighted the lives of addicts and their families with a panel discussion and screening of a documentary on drug addiction.

Jason has been sober for two years now. To the gathered crowd, he announced that he would soon be a father, casting a loving glance toward his pregnant wife.

“None of this would’ve been possible without the support of this community,” he said. “And the people here who were willing to help me live a normal life again.”

Jason contributed his success to his support system, which includes a councilor from the CVFC.

SPARCC hopes to expand this support by deploying peer recovery coaches through the UVM-CVPH Emergency Department and Clinton County Department of Social Services, part of the wrap-around services experts say are necessary in keeping people from relapsing.

“As an addict, I was pretty secretive,” he said. “[Having a counselor] gave me someone to talk to.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office last month announced funding for those peer engagement initiatives, including $148,500 for CVFC.

CVFC has had a peer recovery coach program since 2013, said Connie Willie, executive director of CVFC.

These programs offer an empathetic ear for recovering addicts. This support is critical, say experts, to prevent relapse.

The grant, just one of many awarded in recent years to local organizations as Albany seeks to squash the crisis, will be used to hire more coaches — the facility currently has two — and certify the new employees; a process that will require six hours of ethics training and 30 hours of recovery training.

“I’ve seen the effectiveness of a peer talking to other peers,” Willie told the Sun.

“We’re trying to engage people where they’re at — talk to people, peer to peer and engage,” she said. “And hopefully motivate them to seek treatment.”

Willie said that meetings are scheduled for this week to interview potential candidates for peer coach positions.

LIFE AND DEATH

The state executive office and legislature last year convened an executive task force to combat the issue, and the peer engagement initiative joins dozens of reforms to improve access to treatment and recovery programs, including insurance reforms and efforts to crack down on opiate prescriptions.

The governor’s initiative ensures that there are at least two peer engagement specialists available in each of the state’s 10 regions.

“Ongoing peer support, follow-up, and access to a coordinated network of resources for people with substance use disorder is vital to addressing addiction,” New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Arlene González-Sánchez said, in a news release. “The funding for these new programs will help ensure that people seeking help for their addictions get the appropriate level of care, the recovery process can begin, improving health and quality of life for the entire community.”

For Jason, these programs make the difference between life and death.

“We’re your family, your friends, your coworkers — and we cannot stop,” he said.

“I was told I needed to work as hard at recovery as I did getting drugs. I tried to do that.”

384,000 SYRINGES

Representatives of SPARCC announced earlier this month that they would be working toward combatting the local opiate crisis by increasing educational outreach at all eight school districts in the county and launching a new app and resource guide to help addicts lock in local treatment and recovery options.

The app will show nearby treatment facilities and give information on local services, include a free needle exchange program at the Alliance for Positive Health on Cornelia Street.

Over 418,000 syringes have been dispensed and 384,000 have been collected since launching in June 2015 — including at 12 public kiosks around the city.

One of the public drop boxes, located at the Plattsburgh City Police Station, needs to be emptied daily because of the sheer volume of needles, according to a veteran officer.

“It’s used and dumped daily because it’s so full,” said Plattsburgh Police Officer Chris Clark, at the Strand last Tuesday.

When asked by an audience member how easy it is to get opiates in the city, the officer sighed.

“It’s very easy,” he said.

Clark said that officers are called several times a day to pick up rogue hypodermic needles.

The DEA will have a drug take back day on April 29, according to Clark, who urged residents to participate.

WIDESPREAD

This crisis isn’t particular to the North Country.

In a report released by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, overdose deaths reached new peaks in New York in 2014, the last year for which data is available.

The report reads: “The 825 overdose deaths, in which heron was a contributing cause, represented an increase of nearly 24 percent over the previous year and almost 25 times the number recorded in the state ten years earlier.”

Across Lake Champlain, Vermont is facing their own opiate crisis.

The same night as the Strand Center screening, a similar event was held in Burlington, Vt. — with Mayor Miro Weinberger (D-Burlington) joining author Sam Quinones to discuss the nation’s opiate crisis and impacts the drug has had in Vermont.

“Despite the hard work of many state and local agencies and individuals that undoubtedly has saved lives, opioid-related deaths in the State of Vermont increased by 38 percent in 2016,” Weinberger said, on the city’s website. “A stark reminder that we must do more to turn the tide of the opioid crisis. In Chittenden County, indicators such as retail theft and opioid-related arrests also show a growing crisis.”

In response, the city released drafts for new “opioid principles,” which, among other things, requests that Burlington Police give amnesty to users seeking help for their addictions, that treatment for opioid addiction should not end upon arrest and that naloxone, an anti-overdose antidote, be available to all people abusing opioids, their friends, family and emergency service providers.