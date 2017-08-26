Addiction recovery seminars planned

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Neighbors Addressing Drug Abuse (TiNADA) Coalition focuses on friends sharing hope about recovery from drug dependence.

An upcoming informational series aims to share these stories with the public in a casual setting.

TiNADA has planned a series of opportunities in September for community members to deepen their understanding of recovery through talking with local people involved in some aspect of recovery.

The conversations will be informal, around coffee and dessert, at 20 Amherst Ave.

The first session will be Thursday, Aug. 31 from 6:30-7:30, and there will be several folks who can speak about their own recovery experience.

Community members are invited to come and participate in or just listen to informal conversations.

TiNADA came together in 2013 in response to community concerns about prescription drug abuse in the Ticonderoga area and southeastern Essex County.

Their mission is to “increase community members’ knowledge of local drug abuse problems, provide support for law enforcement, and promote effective prevention, treatment and health services to create a drug free community where individuals and families can live a healthy lifestyle and feel safe.”

Much of TiNADA’s energy early on focused on informing and educating the community about the local drug abuse problem.

Initially it was marijuana and prescription drug misuse and abuse, but recently heroin use and overdoses have taken center stage.

Due largely to the influence of TiNADA, there are now three recovery groups in Ticonderoga that did not exist prior to their formation:

Narcotics Anonymous (NA) for people with a drug dependency seeking recovery; Nar-Anon for family members and friends of individuals with a drug dependency, and Celebrate Recovery, a faith-based recovery group which address alcohol and other drug dependency along with other life-domination problems.

Check the Times of Ti each week for an update on the sessions and information about the following Thursday’s informal get together from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at 20 Amherst Ave.