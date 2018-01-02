Addressing EMT shortage, economic development cited as county’s top issues

× Expand Pete DeMola Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston (center left) was sworn in for a second full term on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston was unanimously tapped by his colleagues to serve a second full term on Tuesday.

Preston cited addressing the looming EMT shortage in the remote Adirondack region as a key priority.

“People sadly are dialing 911 and are not getting an ambulance until an hour later, and that should not be happening in this day and age,” Preston told lawmakers.

County officials have spent years batting around ideas to stave off the mounting shortage of volunteers before arriving at a countywide EMS district as a potential solution.

Now the county is awaiting to see if they will be awarded a grant that will pave the way for its creation.

“I think this is the year we’re going to get there,” said Preston, citing discussions with state officials.

Lawmakers in December passed a resolution urging the state Senate to pass a bill giving counties the ability to create countywide EMS districts.

“Twenty five cents per $1,000 of assessment — 25 cents — would fund this program as we go forward," Preston said. "I don’t think 25 cents is going to hurt anyone."

Preston said he hoped to secure a one-on-one with Gov. Andrew Cuomo later this month to put a bug in his ear.

“He’s the only reason we got movement on this,” Preston said. “You talk to him, in a week or so, you’ve got action.”

Preston, of Wilmington, also said he looked forward to seeing the Gateway to the Adirondacks at North Hudson project fully realized, and thanked his colleagues and the governor for their efforts to transform the mouldering Frontier Town theme park into a regional tourism hub.

While largely effusive of the state, Preston criticized the lengthy classification process for the Boreas Ponds parcels in North Hudson and Newcomb.

“This has dragged on a very long time, and I don’t get it,” Preston said. “Make the decision, and let’s move forward.”

The Adirondack Park Agency concluded the public hearing process in December 2016, and have been mum since then.

Opening up the parcel for recreation will revitalize the entire county — not just the southern portion, Preston said.