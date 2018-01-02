Addressing EMT shortage, economic development cited as county’s top issues

Pete DeMola
Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston (center left) was sworn in for a second full term on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.
ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston was unanimously tapped by his colleagues to serve a second full term on Tuesday.
Preston cited addressing the looming EMT shortage in the remote Adirondack region as a key priority.
“People sadly are dialing 911 and are not getting an ambulance until an hour later, and that should not be happening in this day and age,” Preston told lawmakers.
County officials have spent years batting around ideas to stave off the mounting shortage of volunteers before arriving at a countywide EMS district as a potential solution.
Now the county is awaiting to see if they will be awarded a grant that will pave the way for its creation.
“I think this is the year we’re going to get there,” said Preston, citing discussions with state officials.
Lawmakers in December passed a resolution urging the state Senate to pass a bill giving counties the ability to create countywide EMS districts.
“Twenty five cents per $1,000 of assessment — 25 cents — would fund this program as we go forward," Preston said. "I don’t think 25 cents is going to hurt anyone."
Preston said he hoped to secure a one-on-one with Gov. Andrew Cuomo later this month to put a bug in his ear.
“He’s the only reason we got movement on this,” Preston said. “You talk to him, in a week or so, you’ve got action.”
Preston, of Wilmington, also said he looked forward to seeing the Gateway to the Adirondacks at North Hudson project fully realized, and thanked his colleagues and the governor for their efforts to transform the mouldering Frontier Town theme park into a regional tourism hub.
While largely effusive of the state, Preston criticized the lengthy classification process for the Boreas Ponds parcels in North Hudson and Newcomb.
“This has dragged on a very long time, and I don’t get it,” Preston said. “Make the decision, and let’s move forward.”
The Adirondack Park Agency concluded the public hearing process in December 2016, and have been mum since then.
Opening up the parcel for recreation will revitalize the entire county — not just the southern portion, Preston said.
The second-term chairman also cited the rehabilitation of the Cornell Cooperative Extension Building in Westport as a leading concern.
And he thanked county officials for their support following his brain cancer diagnosis last spring.
“It’s kind of been a tough one for me,” Preston said.
Preston has served as chairman since former Town of Keene Supervisor Bill Ferebee resigned in November 2016 to take a state job in Warrensburg.
“Just in case you were worried, I only want one more year,” Preston quipped.
GILLILLAND GETS SECOND TERM
Town of Willsboro Supervisor Shaun Gillilland was elected unanimously by his colleagues for a second term as vice chairman.
He said he and Preston make a good team.
Gillilland said Preston scared him when they first met four years ago.
“At the time, the only thing I knew about him was 'Bad Randy,'” Gillilland said, citing his headstrong and stubborn temperament.
But Preston won him over, said Gillilland, because he’s “insightful, questions, listens, but most of all, is decisive.”
“And that decisiveness has been very good for us the past year,” Gillilland said.
Gillilland said the county board of supervisors has gone from one that “kicks the can” to a board that “looks, evaluates and attacks.”
He cited meeting the tax cap for the 2018 budget after five years, reorganization of the county Department of Social Services and establishment of a capital equipment plan as additional highlights.
“It’s working like a well-run machine,” he said. “We are now a board that moves forward, and it’s because of Mr. Preston’s leadership.”
Preston, for his part, hailed Gillilland as a man of integrity, and a leader who is “highly qualified” following 25 years of service in the U.S. Navy and running an international logistics business.
Despite the soaring rhetoric, some on social media criticized lawmakers for not discussing the budget for assigned counsel costs, which have steadily been rising in the county.
Brian Barrett, a Lake Placid-based attorney, appeared to criticize a $300,000 bid by the Adirondack North Country Global Sports Committee to host the 2023 World University Winter Games in Lake Placid.
If awarded, the village would receive $30 million to host the event.
But Barrett believes the athletic events are a waste of funds which could be better utilized elsewhere.
Essex County officials did not mention the bid in their public comments on Tuesday.
But economic development officials are broadly supportive of the effort, including the county-funded Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism. That agency has contributed funds to the bid, as well as North Elba, Wilmington, Lake Placid and Essex County, amongst other agencies.
NEW MEMBERS
Three new members were sworn into the Essex County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday: Robin DeLoria (D-Newcomb), Dean Montroy (R-St. Armand) and Ron Jackson (R-Essex).
1 of 3
Pete DeMola
Dean Montroy (R-St. Armand)
2 of 3
Pete DeMola
Ron Jackson (R-Essex)
3 of 3
Pete DeMola
Robin DeLoria (D-Newcomb)
Each lawmaker ran unopposed to fill vacancies left by outgoing supervisors Wes Miga, Charles Whitson Jr. and Ed Gardner, respectively.
Also on Tuesday, Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague was sworn in for a second four-year term.
Laurie DeZalia was sworn in as county auditor, and Laura Carson as her deputy.
Judy Garrison will serve another term as clerk to the supervisors. Daniel Manning will return as county attorney; Linda Wolff, as purchasing agent, and Brandon Boutelle, as public defender.