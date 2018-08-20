Adirondack 102 Club dinner slated

Marty Podskoch

TICONDEROGA | The 4th annual Adirondack 102 Club Dinner will be held in Ticonderoga Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. The event will take place at the Best Western Plus Ticonderoga located at 260 Burgoyne Rd.

The event is being planned by Adirondack 102 Club volunteers in coordination with the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) and the Best Western Plus Ticonderoga.

The cost of the event is $30 per person which includes appetizers, dinner, dessert and special gift from the TACC. Space is limited and a RSVP is required by Sept 6.

All are welcome to come and celebrate the club’s anniversary as well as learn more about the Adirondack 102 Club book. Following the dinner, stories and photographs will be shared and members of the club who have visited all 102 towns/villages will receive the “Vagabond Award” patch.

Appetizers will include cheese from the Ticonderoga Natural Foods Co-Op, crackers, fruit and spring rolls. Dinner will include garden salad, rolls, chicken Florentine, roasted sirloin with a burgundy sauce, pasta primavera, roasted red potatoes and a green bean and carrot mix. Dessert will be strawberry shortcake and coffee. A cash bar will be available.

In addition, the Best Western Plus Ticonderoga Inn and Suites is offering a special room rate for this event. Call 518-585-BEST to make your reservation.

For more information or to RSVP, contact the TACC at 518-585-6619 or email chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com. For more information on Adirondack 102 Club, visit adirondack102club.com or email Marty Podskoch at podskoch@comcast.net.