Adirondack 102 Club Gathering slated

× Expand Photo by Ryan Edwards (Left to right) Horicon Town Councilwoman Sylvia Smith, first Adirondack 102 Club Vagabond Joyce Houck and Horicon Town Assessor Christine Hayes display their copies of Martin Podskoch’s 2014 book “Adirondack 102 Club: Your Passport and Guide to the North Country.”

QUEENSBURY | The third annual Adirondack 102 Club Gathering will hold a luncheon Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Highland Park Country Club on Haviland Road in Queensbury.

Following the event, people can share stories and photos of their adventures in the Adirondacks.

The event celebrating the club’s third anniversary is open to the public.

After the book “The Adirondack 102 Club: Your Passport and Guide to the North Country” was released in August 2014, thousands of people have began their quest of trying to visit all 102 towns and villages in the Adirondacks.

So far, 21 people have reached their goal.

The luncheon, sponsored by the Warren County Historical Society, costs $27 per person.

Reservations are due by Sept. 22.

Reservations and checks can be sent to WCHS, 50 Gurney Lane, Queensbury, NY 12804.

For more information, call 518-743-0734.