Adirondack Bridal Show slated

× Expand Csondy Getty Images

PLATTSBURGH | The Adirondack Bridal Show is back for a fourth year.

Taylor Rental-Party Plus will host the annual event at Butcher Block on Friday, April 13 in the Adirondack Room.

From 5-7 p.m., couples getting ready for their big day will have the opportunity to visit over 20 different vendors, from DJs and photographers to wedding venues and dress boutiques.

Hors d’oeuvres and free drink tickets will be given out throughout the show.

The timing of this year’s bridal show is new. Now planned for a Friday night, couples, the wedding party or family will be able to come after work, grab a cocktail while they peruse the vendors and then enjoy discount coupons for dinner at the Butcher Block.

Each vendor will be giving away a prize valued at $100.

The grand prizes are a $500 gift certificate to Eternity Bridal Boutique, the newest sponsor for the event, and a $500 cash prize. Complimentary bridal bags filled with coupons and information to assist in wedding planning will be given out to each couple.

All proceeds will benefit the North Country Cancer Fund, a nonprofit organization that offers financial assistance to local cancer patients with medical-related expenses.

So far, the Adirondack Bridal show has raised over $6,000 for the local organization.

“They help local families in our area so we are pleased to be helping them again,” Jenn Hayes, Taylor Rental office manager, said in a statement.

Tickets are on sale at Taylor Rental and the Butcher Block in advance for $6 or at the door for $8 each. For more information, contact Hayes at jen@taylorrentalny.com or 518-324-5100 ext. 111. For updates and chances to win free tickets to the bridal show, visit their Facebook page “Taylor Rental Plattsburgh.”