Adirondack chair painting sessions slated

× Expand Photo provided These locally handmade Adirondack chairs are ready to be painted by local artists. The Adirondack chairs are made in Ticonderoga by Tierney Adirondack Rustic Design, the 2017 Street Art Project product sponsor.

TICONDEROGA — It’s the return of the “Adirondack Chairs” for this year’s Ticonderoga Street Art Project.

This is the seventh Street Art Project organized by the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership Promotions Committee.

The partnership wants businesses and organizations to sign up to be Street Art Project sponsors and buy and decorate a chair.

The cost of sponsorship is $60 for an adult chair and $40 for a child chair. Sign up by contacting the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 585-6619 or by calling Libby’s Bakery Café at 558-1522.

A limited quantity of adult and child Adirondack chairs will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Product sponsor is Tierney Adirondack Rustic Design of Ticonderoga, which has handmade each of the Adirondack chairs.

When the project is underway in May, hand-painted Adirondack chairs will be on display in front of or inside Ticonderoga businesses and organizations.

“Community members and visitors are invited to check out the uniquely designed Adirondack chairs, as well as stop by the dedicated businesses and organizations in Ticonderoga sponsoring this project,” Street Art Project and Auction Co-Chair Katy Rasmus said.

“The goal of the street art project is to decorate sidewalks, businesses, and organizations with hand-crafted, hand-painted art work done by local artists, as well as raise funds for a Montcalm Street project.”

She said anyone can participate by sponsoring a pallet, being an artist and being creative with a favorite theme, or attending the auction, which will be held at the end of the summer.

“We hope to have many businesses and organizations sign up to be Street Art Sponsors for the 2017 project,” Rasmus said. “Join us to brighten the community through art. Enthusiasm and support can be contagious for the entire community.”

The initial street art project was wooden soldiers, “Soldiers on Parade”; followed by Adirondack chairs, “Relax in the Adirondacks”; bird houses, “For the Birds”; “Adirondack Benches”; “Adirondack Rain Barrels”; “Pallets” and now the return of the popular “Adirondack Chairs.”