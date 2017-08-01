Adirondack chairs head for auction

TICONDEROGA – The 7th-annual Street Art Project auction is coming up in Ticonderoga.

The project’s “Adirondack Chairs” event will be held Thursday, Aug. 31 at Eddie’s Restaurant on Route 9N in Ticonderoga.

The Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership its Promotions Committee is organizing the auction, and the product sponsor for this year is Tierney Adirondack Rustic Design.

The preview of the auction is 5:30 to 7 p.m., with the actual auction to begin shortly after 7 p.m.

The event will include complimentary appetizers, live music, cash bar and more. In addition, Eddie’s Restaurant will offer a special menu for attendees.

The auctioneer will be announced on the Montcalm Street Partnership’s Facebook page.

This year, Adirondack chairs sponsored by local businesses and organizations have been decorated by local artists and community members.

Eighteen hand-painted and hand-crafted Adirondack chairs will be auctioned off as part of the fundraiser.

“We hope to see (everyone) there for the auction of these unique one of kind Adirondack chairs,” said Promotions Committee Chairman John Bartlett. “The event promises to be a fun-filled evening. (It’s) an opportunity to attend an exciting event and support improvements in downtown Ticonderoga.

“The goal of the street art project is to decorate Montcalm Street and businesses sidewalks, stores, and entrances with hand-crafted, hand-painted art work done by local artists as a way to create additional visual interest as well as a fundraiser for a project that will continue to enhance Montcalm Street.”

Proceeds will benefit the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership and will be used for a downtown Ticonderoga project in 2018. The partnership is also supported by the Town of Ticonderoga, to continue to serve Ticonderoga in a variety of ways and improve the Montcalm Street Business district.

Sponsors and supporters of the event include the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market, Girl Scouts, Black Watch Memorial Library, Eddie’s Restaurant, Burleigh’s Luncheonette, Glens Falls National Bank, Libby’s Bakery Café, Best Western Plus Ticonderoga Inn and Suites, Ticonderoga Heritage Museum, Optics of Ticonderoga, Community Bank, Bridge Point Communication, Mariann and Randy Rapple, Ticonderoga Golf, and Jay’s Sunoco.