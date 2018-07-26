Adirondack Challenge to return to Indian Lake

× Expand File photo

INDIAN LAKE | The Town of Indian Lake and the Indian Lake Community Development Corporation will host the 5th annual Adirondack Challenge Festival, July 27 - 29.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo inaugurated the event in Indian Lake five years ago to highlight recreational tourism in the Adirondack Park.

The Adirondack Challenge has become a reflection of the governor’s interest in the Adirondacks as a recreation and tourism destination.

Indian Lake merchants and organizations will showcase their businesses and activities for visitors during the weekend.

Activities include:

July 27 - 29

• “A Dam Fine Drive” - A self guided drive to dams in the area.

• Family scavenger hunt at the Adirondack Experience, the museum on Blue Mountain Lake.

• Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts - art exhibits.

• “Adrift,” PG-13, at the Indian Lake Theater.

• Pine’s Country Store - boat, kayaks and stand up paddleboard rentals.

July 27 - 28

• “Moose on the Loose” - chamber of commerce moose sign contest.

• Indian Lake Library - nature trail guided hike.

July 28 - 29

• Friends of the Library book and bake sale.

July 28

• Blue Mountain Outfitters - one hour free paddle on Blue Mountain Lake.

• Blue Mountain Lake Boat Livery - Blue Mountain, Eagle and Utowana Lake cruises.

• Pashley Falls guided hike.

• Indian Lake/Blue Mountain Lake Fish and Game Association trap shoot.

• Indian Lake Theater poster sale and building tours.

• Indian Lake Garden Club plant sale.

• Indian Lake community farmers market at the Indian Lake Central School (ILCS).

• Master gardener Wanda Moccio - invasive species informational.

• Auto showing - modern, classic and antique vehicles.

• Adirondack Challenge - “Touch A Truck.”

• Conservation through the lives of Adirondack loons presentation at ILCS.

• Wormy Vermicompost How-to’s. - Worm facts and how to start a worm compost.

• Indian Lake Museum - local history.

• Indian Lake Liquor Store wine tasting.

• Colvin: Hero to the North Woods - Bill Killon’s documentary film at the Indian Lake theater.

July 28 - 29

• Adventure Sports -sidewalk sale.

July 29

• Musical entertainment, water slide, bounce house, rock painting, climbing wall, water melon eating contest, vendors, root beer floats and more at Byron Park.

For detailed information and locations, copies of the Adirondack Challenge Festival brochure are available at the Indian Lake Town Hall, Library and Chamber of Commerce.