Adirondack Council receives $2,000 IP grant for low-carbon initiative

TICONDEROGA — The International Paper Company has awarded a $2,000 grant to the Adirondack Council to assist with the group’s efforts to boost a low-carbon Adirondack Park economy.

“We are very happy that the region’s largest private employer is helping us to support local farmers and small entrepreneurs,” said Adirondack Council Executive Director William C. Janeway.

“One program goal is to help farmers cut carbon pollution out of local food production. That will help us to build a low-carbon economy,” said Janeway. “We know Adirondackers can’t stop global climate change on our own. But we can stand as an example to others and show the world that it’s possible to prosper while protecting the environment.”

Janeway noted that farms play an important role in maintaining water quality, wildlife habitat and open spaces for recreation.

Well-run farms are an asset to any community, he said.

“When farmers go the extra step of finding low-carbon, non-polluting solutions to their daily farming challenges, everybody wins,” Janeway said. “That’s what we want to support and encourage.”

On Earth Day 2016, the Adirondack Council awarded Cool Farms/Healthy Park micro-grants to 12 Adirondack farms, with support from the Nathaniel and Courtney Klipper Fund, working with a coalition of partner organizations. The Essex County farms included Black Kettle, Boquet Valley and Echo Farm, among others.