Adirondack Experience eyes big projects in 2018

Adirondack Experience: The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake begins the new year with plans to create a new museum space, as well as upgrade climate control systems. Photo by Pete DeMola

BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE | It was a busy year for the Adirondack Experience: The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake.

The 60-year-old facility rebranded and rolled out a new exhibit.

And 2017 ended with a bang via the announcement of $1.1 million in state grant funds, allowing a pair of critical projects to move forward.

The museum was awarded $600,000 from the state’s Regional Economic Development Council program for their proposed new Adirondack Art and Design Center.

While the “Life in the Adirondacks” exhibit marked the first phase in a massive upgrade as part of the museum’s 2014 master plan, the creation of a new permanent home for the facility’s cache of artwork is the second.

The facility currently rotates their 300 paintings in and out of circulation.

The upcoming Adirondack Art and Design Center will showcase the “best of the best,” said Executive Director David Kahn.

“This will essentially be a museum within the museum,” Kahn said. “There will be nothing else like it anywhere in the region.”

Planning for the $2.5 million project will commence in 2018, including determining the exact space and audio-visual components.

As part of the same round of funding, the museum was granted $500,000 for climate control upgrades to the building hosting the flashy new $8 million “Life in the Adirondacks” exhibit.

The current heating, ventilation and air conditioning system dates back to 1969.

“Given the age of the equipment, it was never designed for contemporary museum standards, so it’s tough to maintain controls in the galleries,” Kahn said.

The total price tag to upgrade the system in the 45,000-square-foot building is $1.1 million, and the museum is continuing to eye grants for the remaining portions.

Over time, the museum hopes to replace the systems in many of the 24 buildings that constitute the 121-acre campus.

“This a great start, and we really appreciate the state’s support,” Kahn said.

VISITATION UP

The museum caused waves last spring when it rebranded.

Gone was the old name — the Adirondack Museum — as well as the iconic logo of the river guide carrying a guideboat on this back.