Adirondack Experience sues Lake Placid over eminent domain case

× Expand Photo provided The Lake Placid Village Board authorized the use of eminent domain last month to purchase two parcels of land from the Adirondack Experience to build a parking garage. The museum has called the action an “unprecedented assault on a nonprofit organization” and plans on suing both the village and town of North Elba.

LAKE PLACID — The Adirondack Experience is suing the Village of Lake Placid for their efforts to obtain a pair of museum-owned parcels via eminent domain in order to build a downtown parking garage.

The Adirondack Experience is petitioning the Supreme Court’s Appellate Division, Third Department, to vacate the action.

The Lake Placid Village Board issued a determination at a special board meeting on June 12 that there is a public need for the museum-owned property.

“The petition is based on both procedural flaws in the legal steps the village has pursued and on the fact that the village has failed to demonstrate that there is a need for the public taking of the museum’s property,” said Adirondack Experience Executive Director David Kahn in a statement.

Kahn said public sentiment is against the project, citing a public hearing on March 13 in which residents were “virtually unanimous” in their rejection of the village board’s proposal to build a garage on the site and the proposal “to use eminent domain to seize the property of a nonprofit institution.”

The hilltop parcels are located at 2476 and 2478 Main St. and are adjacent to a municipal parking lot.

Parking has been a long-simmering issue in Lake Placid over the years and officials want to build a 250-vehicle structure on the proposed site to alleviate congestion concerns.

The village also failed to hold a public hearing on the environmental impact of the proposed garage project, the museum claimed.

Kahn said last Friday the Adirondack Experience will file a separate suit against the Town of North Elba to “reverse suspicious punitive actions taken by the town assessor on March 14 in an apparent effort to pressure the museum and support the eminent domain effort.”

Kahn insinuated the village and town conspired to lower the assessed value of the parcels.

The museum also alleges following the eminent domain hearing, Town Assessor Todd Anthony revoked the museum property’s tax exempt status and slashed the property’s assessed value from $1,188,000 to $850,000.

“The $850,000, not coincidentally, reflects the amount the village would like to pay for the property, which was appraised at $1.5 million in 2015,” Kahn said.