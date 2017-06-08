Adirondack Farmers Markets open for the season

× Lamoy’s Produce and Greenhouses filled their Farmers’ Market table with flowers, veggie plants, perennials and succulents as the pavillion opened for the first time this season last Friday. Photo by Kim Dedam

ELIZABETHTOWN — The first Adirondack Farmers’ Markets are open, with Elizabethtown’s started last Friday along with the Saturday markets in Plattsburgh. The Keene market, its vendor slate full, opens on Sunday, Father’s Day, at Marcy Field.

A raw and changling spring seems ready to step into summer with the markets opened.

The first day here saw some empty slots, often the case as gardens and greenhouses demand time and attention in spring.

But for Lamoys Produce and Greenhouses in Morrisonville, the tables were filled, the first few curious and ready buyers a welcome site.

Discussions about tomato plants, flower growing tips and tricks started to ring under the market pavilion.

Lamoys’ gardner, Ida, said they are hoping for another great season at the Elizabethtown Farmer’s Market.

“We usually have phenomenal years here, ready to get it going.”

Her tables held bright annuals — pansies, petunias and impatiens — succulents and greens, along with buckets of perennial plants, pre-potted salad green patio gardens and roses.

Producers came with hand-sewn quilts, crafted yard ornaments, bowls, soaps, candlesticks and candles. Fresh bread lined the at the Triple Green Jade Farm stand.

With Seed to Table growers, Mountain Lakes Services has expanded both occupational training through gardening and canning and community outreach with market stands.

Ryan Shpur staffed the table with Joe Tagrien, who helped cultivate tomatoes this year.

“He already had a fully grown tomato,” Shpur said of their greenhouse success so far in Cheever.

The first seeds were planted in late January.

“It’s red,” Tagrien said, “and ready. It was this high,” he added indicating a plant above his knee.

Tagrien is a very resourceful garden enthusiast, Shpur said.

“He has named one plant.”

Tagrien laughed.

“Shania Twain,” he said of the pet plant’s name.

Does he talk to it?

“Yes,” Tagrien said, nodding with a chuckle, “and sing.”

“It is going to have the most tomatoes,” Shpur suggested of their greenhouse rows.

Mountain Lakes’ Seed to Table also produces fresh apple juice, and jars of the sweet organic stuff were set out on the table along with tomato and pepper plants, all hearty, fully leafed and over 8-inches tall.

Residents from Mountain Lakes “assist with every step of seeding, growing, transplanting and caring for the vegetable garden,” the growers said on their display poster.

Last year, they produced over 1,900 vegetable, herb and flower seedlings and picked over 1,100 pounds of fruit from their orchards.

Fresh fruits are canned and processed into sauces, jellies, juice and fruit syrups, all of which will be available over the coming Adirondack Farmers’ Market months.

Seed to Table has market stands in Elizabethtown, at markets in Westport and Willsboro and periodically at Hub-On-The-Hill in Essex, Shpur said.

AROUND THE REGION

There are dozens of farmers markets from spring into fall, with a few extended indoors into winter. Weekly markets accept SNAP card, FMNP coupons and WIC-VF checks.

Locations and opening dates for area markets are as follows:

CLINTON COUNTY

Chateaugay Lakes: Route 374 on the lawn of the Hollywood Inn: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays, June 24 through Sept. 2

Plattsburgh: Bridge, Durkee and Broad Streets: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays, May 13 through Oct. 7, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays, late June through early September.

Plattsburgh: Downtown Rising: Strand Lawn at 23 Brinkerhoff St.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays, June 3 through August 26.

Rouses Point: Library lawn across from the marina, 144 Lake Street: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, June 30 through Sept. 1.

Saranac: Picketts Corners just off Route 3L 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays, June 25 through Sept. 24.

ESSEX COUNTY

Elizabethtown: Pavilion beside Adirondack History Museum: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays, June 2 through Oct. 6.

Keene: Marcy Airfield on Route 73: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays, June 18 to Oct. 8.

Lake Placid: Parking lot at St. Agnes School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, June 28 through Oct. 19.

Schroon Lake: Schroon Town Hall: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays, June 29 through Aug. 31.

Ticonderoga: Near WalMart entrance, 1114 Wicker Street: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays, July 8 through Oct. 14.

Willsboro: Pavilion on Route 22: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays, June 15 through Sept. 7.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Saranac Lake: Saranac Lake Riverside Park: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, June 3 through Oct. 14.

Tupper Lake: Wild Center Museum, under the white tent: 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursdays, June 8 through Sept. 14.