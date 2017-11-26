Adirondack Foundation announces $37K to support seniors

LAKE PLACID | Adirondack Foundation’s Generous Acts Fund (GAF) has awarded $37,600 in grants to organizations supporting quality of life for elders across the region.

“Approximately 10 million people age 65 and older live in rural America today and one out of four older Americans live in a small town,” said Cali Brooks, president and CEO of Adirondack Foundation. “Those trends match what we’re seeing here in the Adirondacks. We have made support for the aging population a priority because there are innovative, creative institutions and programs here supporting our neighbors.”

Eleven organizations serving older adults across six counties received GAF grants in 2017.

This fall, an additional grant was awarded to support educational forums hosted by Mercy Care for the Adirondacks on Nov. 9 at Paul Smith’s College and featuring Dr. John Feather, CEO of Grantmakers in Aging, and Greg Olsen, acting director of the New York State Office for the Aging.

“Too often we focus only on the needs of elders, but we also need to highlight the intellectual, social, and economic capital elders bring to our rural communities,” said Donna Beal, executive director of Mercy Care. “Our goal for these forums is to broaden the conversation beyond the aging services network to include the whole community.”

Mercy Care received additional GAF support this year to continue growing programs that help elders in Essex and Franklin counties age in their homes more successfully and empower communities to become more aging-friendly. In Clinton County, a GAF grant is helping Catholic Charities replicate Mercy Care’s Community Friendship Volunteer Program, which connects volunteers with elders living in their homes.

Elizabethtown Community Hospital received a GAF grant to help emergency providers obtain Geriatric EMS (GEMS) certification.

“Current EMS education gives our technicians little exposure to information on medical and traumatic emergencies for the elderly,” said John Remillard, president of Elizabethtown Community Hospital. “The trainings give our providers the tools they need to provide excellent and comprehensive care for older patients.”

Additional grants supporting quality of life for elders were awarded to High Peaks Hospice & Palliative Care; Creative Healing Connections; Lake Placid-North Elba Historical Society, in partnership with Historic Saranac Lake and the Lake Placid Olympic Museum; North Creek Railway Depot Preservation Association; PRIDE of Ticonderoga; Town of Harrietstown; Adirondack Folk School and Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area.

“Increasing the power of giving together is what the Generous Acts Fund is all about,” Brooks said. “Thanks to our donors, we’ve awarded $100,000 in grants to more than 20 organizations this year. The support from our communities in growing this fund to $1 million and beyond means we’ll be able to continue this grantmaking forever.”

To make a gift to the GAF, visit adirondackfoundation.org/generousactsfund or contact Melissa Eisinger at mel@adkfoundation.org.