Adirondack Health breaks ground on new health center

× Expand Photo by Andy Mitchell DIGGING IN: Adirondack Health has officially broken ground on the new Lake Placid Health and Medical Fitness Center. Pictured above: North Country Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chair Garry Douglas, Adirondack Health CEO Sylvia Getman, AHI Campaign Chair Scott McGraw, Adirondack Health Foundation Board Chair Kevin Brady and Adirondack Health Board Chair Jeannie Cross and Dr. Bill Smith.

LAKE PLACID — Adirondack Health has officially broken ground for their state-of-the-art health and medical center in Lake Placid.

The rain soaked afternoon on Thursday didn’t dissuade 60-plus supporters and donors of the $13.7 million Lake Placid Health and Medical Fitness Center project from turning out.

Adirondack Health Board Chair Jeannie Cross described the center as being “three projects in one,” with a state of the art emergency room, office space for Adirondack primary care physicians and sports medicine.

An expanded rehabilitation department will encompass a health and fitness center and swimming pool that will be open to the public as well as patients and athletes.

The first steps in the construction process are slated to begin during the late summer and fall of this year, with a focus on completing a foundation before the long winter arrives.

Cross said the hope is for the center to be completed a year after construction commences.

Doctor Bill Smith said the facility will strengthen the already robust health network between Saranac Lake and Lake Placid, with over $40 million worth of health infrastructure between the neighboring towns.

Smith noted the health benefits that come from regular exercise, ranging from “mental well-being to cardiovascular, diabetes in particular — and even cancer prevention.”

With its close proximity to the Olympic Training Center, Smith called the location “perfect.”

“It dovetails beautifully with the training center,” he said,

Smith said he hopes for high levels of collaboration between the facilities, with beneficial research such as exercise physiology and physiological testing to help improve athletic performance.

Adirondack Health CEO Sylvia Getman described the facility as “a great trifecta.”

Getman sees three unique portions of the new facility with its ability to keep people active and healthy, the preventative and rehabilitation portion and the emergency department and its team of highly trained specialists.

In the crowd sat Harry Smith, who was celebrating his 96th birthday. His presence served as a symbol of why maintaining individual health is so important, stakeholders said.

Before digging their shovels into the rain drenched dirt, Dr. Smith noted the importance of an active lifestyle:

“Exercise is medicine, and fitness can predict health,” he said.

Empire State Development is partnering with Adirondack Health in the project, offering the network up to $2 million in grant funds.

The company is expected to retain all 65 employees at its current Lake Placid location and create two additional positions.

North Country Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Garry Douglas and Anthony G. Collins said the new facility will help make the region more attractive for international events.

“The recent visit by the International University Sports Federation to evaluate the region as a potential host for the 2023 Winter University Games shows the collaboration we now have in North Country utilizing public-private investments,” said the co-chairs in a statement.

State and local lawmakers also praised the project.

“Today’s groundbreaking is a milestone for Lake Placid and the continuance of quality health services in our community,” said Lake Placid Mayor Craig Randall.

The Lake Placid Health and Medical Fitness center will be located along Old Military road, across from the Olympic Training Center.