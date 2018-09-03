Adirondack Health Foundation surpasses $12 million goal

× Expand Photo provided The Adirondack Health Foundation has completed and surpassed its $12 million dollar goal to raise funds for new health and medical fitness centers.

SARANAC LAKE | After two years of steady progress, the Adirondack Health Foundation has surpassed the $12 million community goal established for the Future of Care Campaign.

The Future of Care Campaign supports Adirondack Health’s $45.8 million capital improvement project which includes the construction of a new health and medical fitness center on Old Military Road in Lake Placid and a new surgical services wing and MRI suite at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake.

Between donations, grants, bequests and proceeds from special events, the comprehensive total amount raised has grown to more than $16 million.

“Achieving a fundraising goal of this magnitude as quickly as we did is really a testament to the generosity of the communities served by Adirondack Health,” said Scott McGraw, Future of Care Campaign chair.

The new Lake Placid Health and Medical Fitness Center will upgrade Adirondack Health’s primary care, emergency medicine, laboratory, diagnostic imaging, dental and physical therapy/sports medicine facilities.

It will also house the region’s first medically integrated fitness center, aligning clinical guidance with targeted physical activity.

In Saranac Lake, six new operating rooms and enhanced medical imaging capabilities will enable Adirondack Health to more quickly and efficiently render surgical care.

“We work tremendously hard to recruit and retain outstanding healthcare professionals, and they deserve facilities of the same high caliber,” said Sylvia Getman, Adirondack Health president and CEO.

Jeannie Cross, chair of Adirondack Health’s board of trustees, said that the projects will strengthen the continuum of care within the Blue Line.

“The capital improvements funded by the Future of Care Campaign will help us fulfill our mission of excellence, healing and compassion long into the future,” said Cross

Although the Adirondack Health Foundation has surpassed the fundraising goal established in 2016, the Future of Care Campaign will continue through the end of the year.

“The communities and people served by Adirondack Health know and expect that we will be there when they need us, and based on their overwhelming response to the Future of Care Campaign thus far, they have chosen to be there for us when we need them. On behalf of the Adirondack Health Foundation board and staff, thank you to all those who have participated in the campaign. We are excited to continue meeting with any additional donors who may wish to support the new facilities,” said Kevin Brady, chair of the Adirondack Health Foundation’s board of trustees.

Naming opportunities are still available. To learn more or donate to the Future of Care Campaign, visit futureofcarecampaign.org or contact the Adirondack Health Foundation at 518-897-2370.