Adirondack Health Foundation golf tournament a success

LAKE PLACID – The 22nd annual Adirondack Health Foundation Golf Tournament has raised $32,000 for the Future of Care Campaign, an initiative to raise $12 million toward the building of a cutting-edge surgical services department in Saranac Lake and a new health and medical fitness facility in Lake Placid. On July 21, 140 golfers participated in the tourney at the Lake Placid Club’s Links and Mountain courses. Pictured are winners David LeClair, David Nye and Dick Nye. Individual awards were also presented to Nye, Bob Biesemeyer and Jeannie Cross.