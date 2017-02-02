Adirondack Jazz headed to Moriah

× Expand Photo provided The Adirondack Jazz Orchestra will perform in concert at Moriah Central School on April 19.

MORIAH – The Adirondack Jazz Orchestra is coming to Moriah Central School for a concert.

The school Music Department and the Moriah Chamber of Commerce are joining for a fundraiser with the orchestra to benefit the school.

The concert with the Jazz Orchestra, a professional Big Band, is Wednesday, April 19 at 7 p.m in the school auditorium. All tickets are general admission for $15 per person.

School Music Director Matthew Pray, who’s also the director of the Adirondack Jazz Orchestra, said they have a treat for the crowd.

“We are bringing in three very talented guest artists for the concert,” he said. “World-renowned trumpet player Ray Vega, Yamaha recording artist and trombonist Bret Zvacek, and founder of All Ears Jazz, saxophonist and composer Keith Pray.”

The concert is something he’s wanted to do for a long time, Matthew Pray said.

“Just before I graduated from college in 2004, I was looking for a professional big band to play in,” he said. “It just so happened that there was none around. I was encouraged by Bret Zvacek, the jazz director at the Crane School of Music, to start one. I didn’t think anyone would take me seriously, and I declined.

“It wasn’t until Bret handed me a pile of music and said ‘go start one’ that I finally decided that’s what I would do. A few months later, the Adirondack Jazz Orchestra was born.”

He said he really appreciates the inspiration Zvacek gave him.

“It has been my intention since then to, when the opportunity arises, ask Bret to perform with the group as a guest artist,” Pray said.

He said Ray Vega is known worldwide for his Latin jazz trumpet playing, and has performed with many Latin jazz greats over the years.

“He is an amazing person, very friendly and approachable, and has a great trumpet sound.”

The third special guest for the concert is Keith Pray.

“Keith Pray is an incredible jazz saxophonist who performs workshops all over the country, getting students to learn jazz by just using their ears, and listening as they play,” he said. “Keith has been a professional musician since 1988, traveling and performing all over the world. Living in New York City for an extended period of time, he met Ray Vega and performed with him often.

“This will be a reunion of sorts, as Keith was also a student of Bret Zvacek when he attended Crane.”

The event will be the first of its kind for the area, he said.

“These three great guest artists will team up with the the Adirondack Jazz Orchestra to put on an exciting concert for Moriah Central School and the surrounding communities,” Pray said.

“The concert itself is meant to inspire any student in the area interested in music to be a part of a music program and encourage them to work hard, improve, and eventually give back to their communities in artistic ways.”