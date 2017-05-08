Adirondack Jazz performs

×
Photo by Lohr McKinstry
MORIAH – The Adirondack Jazz Orchestra performed at Moriah Central School recently to raise money for the school’s Music Department. Student musicians joined the orchestra for part of the jazz fest.
Photo by Lohr McKinstry
