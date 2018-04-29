Adirondack Jazz returns to Ti

× Expand Photo provided The Adirondack Jazz Orchestra will again perform in Ticonderoga, on June 9 this season.

TICONDEROGA | Popular demand will return the Adirondack Jazz Orchestra to Ticonderoga on Saturday, June 9 for an evening of dinner, dancing and music.

This evening “Dinner, Dancing and All That Jazz” is sponsored by the Ticonderoga Festival Guild and will be held at the Best Western Inn and Suites in Ticonderoga, with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and the concert at 7 p.m.

The guild has also released its summer schedule of performances.

Judy Walker, executive director of the Festival Guild, said many people wanted the repeat concert.

“Last year was a terrific success and many people requested that we schedule it again this year,” she said. “We wanted to offer our community an evening of big city entertainment here in Ticonderoga at a price everyone could afford. That is the goal again this year but we have added a small dance floor so people can dance. It is hard to sit still when the Adirondack Jazz Orchestra starts to play, so we wanted to give our audience a place to kick up their heels this year.”

The Best Western Inn will offer a variety of menu selections this year. The dinner will include appetizers, salad, entrée choices of chicken cordon blue, apple-stuffed roast pork, salmon in dill sauce, which can be served as a gluten-free entrée, or veggie lasagna, followed by dessert and coffee. A cash bar will be available.

Tickets for this evening are $30 per person and can be purchased at Libby’s Bakery Café or by calling Walker at 518-984-0088.

The “Dinner, Dancing and all That Jazz” evening kicks off the Ticonderoga Festival Guild 2018 concert season, she said.

The summer concerts are free and are held on the porch of the Ticonderoga Community Building on Montcalm Street at 7 p.m., or if it rains they are held inside the building.

This summer the lineup is the Lula Wiles Band on July 17, Generation Gap on July 24, Sounds of the Northway on Aug. 7, and the Phil Henry Acoustic Trio on Aug. 21.

All concerts are made possible in part due to funds from the state Decentralization Program, a re-grant program of the New York State Council on the Arts, the Essex County Arts Council Cultural Assistance Program Grant and a Charles R. Wood Foundation grant.