Adirondack lawmakers call for higher cell phone towers

State Sen. Betty Little and Assemblymen Billy Jones and Dan Stec say ensuring higher towers to improve cell phone reception is a chief priority during this year's legislative session. Photo by DJ Alexander

PLATTSBURGH | With the state nearing the home stretch on its universal broadband project, state Sen. Betty Little and Assemblymen Billy Jones and Dan Stec are pivoting to ensure better cell phone reception for local visitors and residents.

The lawmakers jointly called for higher cell towers in the Adirondack Park at a legislative breakfast in Plattsburgh last week.

The measure will not only aid in communication, but is critical for health, public safety and the economy, the officials said at the North Country Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event.

“I want to see taller cell towers,” Little said. “Fewer of them, but more coverage.”

It’s a key issue the senator said she’ll be pursuing during the current legislative session.

Past cell towers in Duane and Paul Smiths were height-restricted by the Adirondack Park Agency, she said.

But shorter towers result in less coverage, she said. At Paul Smiths, students resorted to lining up at a single spot by the lake to snatch a signal.

Environmental groups have raised concerns over the impact of towers on the viewshed, but the senator believes the attitude towards the structures has softened in recent years.

And recent cosmetic improvements have made towers less intrusive, she said.

“Maybe I’m totally wrong, but I don’t believe people object to seeing a cell tower anymore,” Little said. “The trees grow, and I haven’t seen a cell tower yet that grows.”

FEWER TOWERS, BUT TALLER

Jones travels from Plattsburgh to Chateaugay regularly and can count at least three dead zones — and that’s to say nothing of the lack of coverage deep in the Adirondack interior.

He oversaw the installation of two towers when he chaired the Franklin County Legislature, and questioned if the environmental impacts differ when it comes to height.

“It’s just as environmentally harmful to put up a 60-foot tower as it is a 90-foot tower,” he said.

“Why don’t we put up higher towers and less of them?” he said. “You can make them very pretty now.”

Stec likened the evolution of acceptance of the structures to the faded furor surrounding fire towers decades ago.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation was pushing to remove the structures in order to preserve the vista, he said.