Adirondack lawmakers call for higher cell phone towers

State Sen. Betty Little and Assemblymen Billy Jones and Dan Stec say ensuring higher towers to improve cell phone reception is a chief priority during this year’s legislative session.
PLATTSBURGH | With the state nearing the home stretch on its universal broadband project, state Sen. Betty Little and Assemblymen Billy Jones and Dan Stec are pivoting to ensure better cell phone reception for local visitors and residents.
The lawmakers jointly called for higher cell towers in the Adirondack Park at a legislative breakfast in Plattsburgh last week.
The measure will not only aid in communication, but is critical for health, public safety and the economy, the officials said at the North Country Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event.
“I want to see taller cell towers,” Little said. “Fewer of them, but more coverage.”
It’s a key issue the senator said she’ll be pursuing during the current legislative session.
Past cell towers in Duane and Paul Smiths were height-restricted by the Adirondack Park Agency, she said.
But shorter towers result in less coverage, she said. At Paul Smiths, students resorted to lining up at a single spot by the lake to snatch a signal.
Environmental groups have raised concerns over the impact of towers on the viewshed, but the senator believes the attitude towards the structures has softened in recent years.
And recent cosmetic improvements have made towers less intrusive, she said.
“Maybe I’m totally wrong, but I don’t believe people object to seeing a cell tower anymore,” Little said. “The trees grow, and I haven’t seen a cell tower yet that grows.”
FEWER TOWERS, BUT TALLER
Jones travels from Plattsburgh to Chateaugay regularly and can count at least three dead zones — and that’s to say nothing of the lack of coverage deep in the Adirondack interior.
He oversaw the installation of two towers when he chaired the Franklin County Legislature, and questioned if the environmental impacts differ when it comes to height.
“It’s just as environmentally harmful to put up a 60-foot tower as it is a 90-foot tower,” he said.
“Why don’t we put up higher towers and less of them?” he said. “You can make them very pretty now.”
Stec likened the evolution of acceptance of the structures to the faded furor surrounding fire towers decades ago.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation was pushing to remove the structures in order to preserve the vista, he said.
“They were trying to tear them down 30 years ago. Now they’re preserving them and putting money back into them.”
The time is now right for a “reasonable, intelligent approach” to cell towers, he said.
“I think we’ll be surprised at the lack of resistance to a reasonable height increase that’s going to improve that,” Stec said.
The Adirondack Council has been outspoken against a loosening of cell tower rules in the past, but didn’t immediately respond for comment before this story went to print on Tuesday morning.
PROPOSED LEGISLATION
In addition to highlighting the need for higher cell towers, Little has sponsored legislation designed to improve telecommunications by cutting back regulations on the installation of new wireless equipment.
Wireless infrastructure providers can now bring targeted improvements through the installation of small cell networks on existing utilities, Little said.
The technology, said the lawmaker, is unobtrusive and requires minimal construction.
Simplifying the approval process to work on existing facilities — including the exemption of minor modifications from local zoning and permitting laws — would help attract investment by providing a “predictable and more cost-effective path forward” for providers, according to the senator.
Relaxing regulatory efforts, said Little, may also incentivize wireless carriers to maximize co-location at existing sites rather than construct new ones.
The Wireless Broadband Eligible Facility Permitting Act would amend existing law to provide for a uniform municipal regulation and permitting process.
While supported by providers like AT&T, the New York State Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials disapproves of the bill, citing a loss of local autonomy and vague language that may lend itself to litigation.
Furthermore, the default approval of wireless installations may lead to equipment being installed on uninspected equipment, a measure that may lead to safety concerns.
“This legislation would greatly hinder those efforts as well as the efforts of municipal officials to insure the wireless technology is safely installed,” the group wrote in a memo.
Little is undeterred and said improving communications technology is a matter of life and death — especially in the Adirondacks.
“I’m hopeful having a statewide, uniform process for eligible wireless facility upgrades will encourage the wireless industry’s continued capital deployment in the state,” Little wrote in a recent op-ed. “I couldn’t overstate how needed this is in the North Country.”
She cited a conversation with the widow of a motorist who died on the Adirondack Northway with his phone on his chest.
“(He was) unable to make the 911 connection that would have saved his life and prevented the severe frostbite and emotional trauma his wife suffered on a very cold January night alone in the Adirondacks,” Little wrote.