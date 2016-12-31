Adirondack Loon Center launches fundraising campaign

× Expand NSchoch

SARANAC LAKE — BRI’s Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation is pleased to announce the launch of an Adirondack Gives fundraising campaign at adirondackgives.org to support the development of educational exhibits at its new center in Saranac Lake. The Adirondack Loon Center opened in July, in the historic Tousley Storage Building.

For almost 20 years, Dr. Nina Schoch, Coordinator of BRI’s Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation, and her many collaborators have studied the Adirondack loon population to learn about the impact of mercury pollution on the Park’s aquatic habitats, loon migratory pathways and wintering areas, the status and health of the population, and much more. Additionally, they have saved countless loons who were tangled in fishing line, iced in, or suffering from other ailments.

For more information, visit the Adirondack Loon Center at 47 Main Street in Saranac Lake, contact adkloon@briloon.org or call 354-8636. To learn more about the loon research and outreach projects of BRI’s Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation, visit briloon.org/adkloon.