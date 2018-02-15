Adirondack man has been Rotarian for 56 years

× Bill Wildermuth, 82, has been a member of Rotary Club International for 56 years. He started at age 26 in Long Island, and is now a member of the Chestertown Rotary Club. Photo by Christopher South

CHESTERTOWN | Sometimes, if you find something you like, you stick with it.

And if it helps other people, that is all the better.

In January, Bill Wildermuth, 82, celebrated 56 years as a member of Rotary Club International. According to Wildermuth, he’s not the longest continuous member of Rotary in the Adirondacks, but he’s certainly in contention.

“Lake George has a Rotarian who is 95, Denny Galloway, and he has been in Rotary for 65 years,” Wildermuth said.

Wildermuth joined the organization when he was 26 and trying to make it as an insurance agent.

Born on Christmas Day 1935 in Lutheran Hospital on the border of Brooklyn and Queens, Wildermuth grew up on Long Island. He attended Queens College, where he earned a degree in Economics in 1957.

He went to Ohio, working for the J.C. Penney Company, only to return to Long Island a couple years later.

In 1961, he got set up in the insurance business under the Travelers Insurance umbrella, and he worked the next 39 years as an insurance agent in Nassau County.

“I started out with a second hand desk, a $6 lamp, and a black (rotary) phone,” he said. “I was working out of one corner of my room.”

Wildermuth said the first 10 years were a struggle. In fact, in his second year of business, he earned just $2,800 and was audited by the IRS because college graduates were expected to earn twice that amount.

“The IRS called and said, ‘Where’s the other half?’ They thought I was hiding it,” Wildermuth said.

As a result of the audit, the IRS forced Wildermuth to pay another $85 in tax, plus a $5 fine and $2 in interest.

Wildermuth said in 1962, a local liquor store owner encouraged him to join Rotary.

“Not because I was a good customer...he said if I joined I would meet a lot of nice people in the area,” Wildermuth said.

Wildermuth did join, and five years later, he was the president of his chapter. He and his wife, Doris, bought a home in Adirondack in 1999, and he retired shortly after.

He has been a member of the Chestertown Rotary Club, where he has been a member of the board of officers as well, participating in such programs and projects as the annual North Warren Scholarship program, Christmas with Santa, which served about 175 children in 2017, a school dictionary program, Student of the Month awards, the Rotary Exchange Student program, and the Model Organization of American States program.

Wildermuth said through the efforts of Rotary International, polio has been virtually eliminated worldwide.