Adirondack moose count underway

× Expand Photo provided/DEC Map survey compilation of moose sightings reported to DEC in 2017.

RAY BROOK | The state Department of Environmental Conservation has begun a third year count of the Adirondack moose population.

Data collected will help inform population estimates and herd health, according to a new report by the DEC.

“So far a total of 72 moose groups and 131 individuals have been observed,” DEC said of their tally this winter. “Preliminary aerial survey findings suggest the population in the Adirondack Park is approximately 400 moose.”

Partner programs at SUNY ESF’s Roosevelt Wildlife Station counted 397 moose last winter.

× Expand Photo provided/DEC A bull moose in a wintry forest was spotted during state Department of Environmental Conservation moose survey flights last year.

COUNTING BY AIR

Aerial surveys are conducted by helicopter in the deepest part of winter to ensure the best opportunities for sighting moose from the air. Flights are done with either a helicopter or a fixed-wing aircraft over known habitats.

Teams of four fly standardized survey routes and record every moose and deer seen along transects.

“Although the total number of moose was less than anticipated at the start of our surveys, the population appears to be in good physical condition with many calves seen accompanying females each year,” said the agency.

Moose tend to stay in open hardwood habitats until snow depths exceed 30 inches, then they seek shelter in stands of conifers where they are difficult to see from the air.

TRACKING FATALITIES

DEC also tracks moose deaths.

The black bear is the only significant predator in the Adirondacks, killing calves less than nine weeks old, according to the DEC moose report.

But biologists here found that coyote may also occasionally kill moose calves.

Collisions with vehicles pose a “significant threat” to the animals.

The report reveals nine moose were killed in collisions with motor vehicles in 2017, down from 11 the previous year.

“Moose are so tall that an automobile usually passes under the body, causing the moose to come over the hood into the windshield and onto the roof,” according to the report.

“Their eyes are usually above the reach of car headlights. About one to two percent of moose/car collisions result in a human fatality.”

A disease called brain worm prevalent in the white-tailed deer population in New York is fatal for moose and also to captive deer or elk, llama, alpaca, goats and sheep, DEC says.