Adirondack moose count underway

Photo provided/DEC
Map survey compilation of moose sightings reported to DEC in 2017.
RAY BROOK | The state Department of Environmental Conservation has begun a third year count of the Adirondack moose population.
Data collected will help inform population estimates and herd health, according to a new report by the DEC.
“So far a total of 72 moose groups and 131 individuals have been observed,” DEC said of their tally this winter. “Preliminary aerial survey findings suggest the population in the Adirondack Park is approximately 400 moose.”
Partner programs at SUNY ESF’s Roosevelt Wildlife Station counted 397 moose last winter.
Photo provided/DEC
A bull moose in a wintry forest was spotted during state Department of Environmental Conservation moose survey flights last year.
COUNTING BY AIR
Aerial surveys are conducted by helicopter in the deepest part of winter to ensure the best opportunities for sighting moose from the air. Flights are done with either a helicopter or a fixed-wing aircraft over known habitats.
Teams of four fly standardized survey routes and record every moose and deer seen along transects.
“Although the total number of moose was less than anticipated at the start of our surveys, the population appears to be in good physical condition with many calves seen accompanying females each year,” said the agency.
Moose tend to stay in open hardwood habitats until snow depths exceed 30 inches, then they seek shelter in stands of conifers where they are difficult to see from the air.
TRACKING FATALITIES
DEC also tracks moose deaths.
The black bear is the only significant predator in the Adirondacks, killing calves less than nine weeks old, according to the DEC moose report.
But biologists here found that coyote may also occasionally kill moose calves.
Collisions with vehicles pose a “significant threat” to the animals.
The report reveals nine moose were killed in collisions with motor vehicles in 2017, down from 11 the previous year.
“Moose are so tall that an automobile usually passes under the body, causing the moose to come over the hood into the windshield and onto the roof,” according to the report.
“Their eyes are usually above the reach of car headlights. About one to two percent of moose/car collisions result in a human fatality.”
A disease called brain worm prevalent in the white-tailed deer population in New York is fatal for moose and also to captive deer or elk, llama, alpaca, goats and sheep, DEC says.
“(Brain worm) afflicted moose cause public concern due to their unusual behavior, and Environmental Conservation Officers, DEC biologists, or local law enforcement are frequently called to the scene to evaluate a sick moose.
“For years, biologists speculated that New York’s large white-tailed deer population with its attendant (brain worm) infections would limit the population growth of moose in the state; however, this has not happened.”
Moose with brain worm may walk with an unsteady gait and they sometimes appear listless, fearless or appear deaf and blind. They may appear to be walking in circles, DEC says, or have an unusual head tilt or neck position.
DEC’s Aerial Moose Survey is a cooperative project with SUNY-ESF, the Wildlife Conservation Society Adirondack Program and Cornell University’s Cooperative Fish & Wildlife Research Unit and Animal Health and Diagnostic Center.
Moose have some pretty unique traits:
- Moose can move each ear and each eye independently.
- A moose’s home range varies from 5 to 50 square miles.
- The average life span is 8 years for a cow, 7 years for a bull, though some may live 20 years.
- Moose sleep on the ground, like deer, leaving beds of flattened vegetation, or depressions in the snow.
- Moose can store over 100 pounds of food in their stomachs.
- Each year, from April to August, bull moose grow a new set of antlers that can be as much as 4 to 5 feet wide and weigh 25-30 pounds.