Adirondack Museum names new marketing exec

BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE — Ausra Angermann recently joined the Adirondack Museum as director of marketing, bringing 28 years of related experience to her position.

Angermann will oversee all promotional and public relations efforts for the museum, which will open a new 19,000-square-foot interactive exhibition this summer.

“Ausra’s mix of marketing, managerial and creative expertise will be a great asset for the museum in her new role,” said Adirondack Museum Executive Director David Kahn.

Angermann’s previous experience spans communications and creative agencies as well as design studios, both in Connecticut and her native Canada.

For more information, visit the museum’s website at adkmuseum.org or call 352-7311.