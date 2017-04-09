Adirondack Museum names new marketing exec

Local museum to open new 19,000-square-foot exhibition this summer

BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE — Ausra Angermann recently joined the Adirondack Museum as director of marketing, bringing 28 years of related experience to her position. 

Angermann will oversee all promotional and public relations efforts for the museum, which will open a new 19,000-square-foot interactive exhibition this summer.

“Ausra’s mix of marketing, managerial and creative expertise will be a great asset for the museum in her new role,” said Adirondack Museum Executive Director David Kahn.  

Angermann’s previous experience spans communications and creative agencies as well as design studios, both in Connecticut and her native Canada. 

For more information, visit the museum’s website at adkmuseum.org or call 352-7311.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines