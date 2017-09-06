Adirondack Nationals Car Show returns

LAKE GEORGE | Gleaming chrome, sinuous shapes and thunderous exhaust will prevail in Lake George this weekend as the 29th annual Adirondack Nationals Car Show dominates the village Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9.

This year’s show features an array of more than 1,500 vehicles, including ingenious and sometimes bizarre handcrafted hot rods — as well as painstakingly restored antique and classic sedans, muscle cars and vintage sports cars — many of them quite rare.

The four-day event brings capacity crowds to the village, some years surpassing 50,000 over the weekend, according to organizer estimates.

Last year’s car show hosted a record number of vehicles, and exceeded expectations of its attendance and scope. This year’s show is larger, and likely to draw more people, event organizers said this week.

PARKING, ROAD CLOSURES

As massive crowds have annually prompted hours-long traffic backups getting into and out of the village, spectators for both the Friday and Saturday night evening cruises are advised to arrive early and leave late or stay overnight.

Parking over the weekend is annually in high demand, and parking spaces through the village are usually filled by the time the Cruise-In Parade starts at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Lake George Village Public Works Superintendent Dave Harrington warned.

“By 7 p.m. both nights, parking isn’t available anywhere in the village,” he said.

Special parking permits, which allow parking over five days, are available at the village office for a charge of $50 — but these permits don’t guarantee any particular space. The permits are in effect beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday and ending at midnight Saturday.

These two parades of customized and classic cars will follow last year’s route — extending northeast on Beach Road rather than south on Canada Street.

Before the parades start, Canada Street — the village’s main drag — will be barricaded at the north end at the Mountain Drive intersection, and at the south end, Mohican or McGillis Street, for the parade duration.

Only the vehicles registered for the car show and parade will be allowed to access Canada Street.

PERUSING CUSTOM CRUISE-INS