Adirondack Outreach reaching one-fifth of Johnsburg residents

× Volunteers work at the Adirondack Outreach Community Center food pantry in Johnsburg. Shown left to right are Cheryl Gillespie, Cindy Lamb, Nancy Cairns and Diane Decker. Photo by Christopher South

JOHNSBURG | Every Tuesday between 1 and 3 p.m. and 5 and 7 p.m., residents from all over Johnsburg visit the Adirondack Outreach Community Center to use the food pantry or Family Clothing Center, among other services offered by the agency.

Adirondack Outreach Director Andrea Hogan said the food pantry is currently serving about 20 percent of the population of Johnsburg, or about 500 people in the town of just over 2,500.

“People don’t use us regularly. The average family uses us about eight times per year,” Hogan said.

Volunteers staff the food pantry, which offers a variety of canned, nonperishable foods, as well as fresh produce. About 10 percent of the fresh produce is grown in a community garden behind the center.

Hogan said about 100 volunteers tend to the garden, just a fraction of the 1,000 volunteers who work in all AOCC programs.

The outreach center began in 2003, and according to Hogan, there is no shortage of business.

“We are committed to serving this community in perpetuity,” Hogan said.

In 2016, the AOCC opened an endowment account for sustaining the center and its services.

Hogan said there is a greater need than most people realize. She said 51 percent of the students at the Johnsburg Central School are on a free or reduced lunch.

The center’s Backpack Program sends home weekend meals with 65 students between the Johnsburg and Minerva school systems.

The program provides two breakfasts, two lunches, dinner items, snacks and novelties when they are available.

The Minerva Service Organization, she said, has taken on funding the Minerva students in the Backpack Program, and the AOCC funds the rest, depending on donations of items and funds.

The center recently received a $3,000 from the North Creek Methodist Church. The new Personal Care Pantry includes items not covered by food stamps: deodorant, soap, contact lens solution, sunscreen, bug spray, toothpaste, toothbrushes and other items.

“Many of these items are donated through collection baskets in local faith-based organizations,” Hogan said. “We’ve also received grant money from Community Fund for Gore Mountain Region and generous support from barVino.”