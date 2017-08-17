Adirondack Pride Parade gets council delay

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh Common Council last week delayed approval for the Adirondack Pride Parade for the third time.

The Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance (ANCGA) submitted a request last month to close Margaret, Broad and Rugar streets for two and a half hours to accommodate the LGBTQ parade and festival.

But closing those streets on Sept. 30 would cost the city $1,200 in overtime for the Plattsburgh City Police Department, Councilman Peter Ensel (Ward 4) said.

“I’m wondering if you may be able to utilize just the sidewalks,” he said.

The ANCGA’s request came before the council on July 27 — the same day that four city departments were abolished.

“The issue we had last year was people not walking on the sidewalks, and for those who were physically challenged, they found the sidewalks hard to navigate,” said Organizer Kelly Metzgar, on July 27. “And I think we brought a lot of business into the city last year.

“If we can make this bigger and better, I think we can bring more revenue into the city.”

The parade route would take participants from Trinity Park in downtown Plattsburgh up to the SUNY Plattsburgh campus, then back to Trinity Park.

On Aug. 10, Jean Welch — who helps organize the annual Treadle to Technology Quilt Show — expressed concerns that the road closures may effect her event.

“Because we have so many people who don’t live in this area coming in, I’m concerned that there will be confusion for those trying to get to the Plattsburgh State Field House.”

Councilwoman Becky Kasper (Ward 5) asked if volunteers driving vans could shuttle marchers back to Trinity Park, cutting the cost of police overtime.

Councilman Dale Dowdle (Ward 3) proposed that marchers simply disperse once reaching SUNY Plattsburgh and make their own way back to Trinity Park, and Councilwoman Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) asked if SUNY Plattsburgh could contribute to some of the cost of the event by providing police coverage on campus through University Police.

Ultimately, the ANCGA’s request was tabled until Aug. 17 — after this edition went to print.