Adirondack Pride parade returns Sept. 30

The Adirondack Pride Parade will return for its second year on Sept. 30 from noon to 5 p.m. Last year’s event, pictured here, drew dozens of residents to Trinity Park in downtown Plattsburgh.
Photo by Elizabeth Izzo
PLATTSBURGH | Rainbow flags will fly in downtown Plattsburgh next weekend.
The Adirondack Pride Parade is slated to return to the Lake City on Sept. 30.
“With our rally and march we want to say loudly and proudly that no matter who you are, we want you to be able to feel proud and be confident to be yourself,” said the Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance (ANCGA) in a statement. “We want you to feel loved, respected, understood and appreciated within our community.”
CHANGES
The Sun spoke with Metzgar one year ago about the first Plattsburgh pride parade.
Since then, much has changed:
Last month, President Donald Trump instructed the U.S. Defense Department to stop recruiting transgender people for the military.
Two lawsuits were filed by humanitarian and LGBT organizations to prevent the ban from being enforced.
Last week, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) introduced an amendment to protect transgender service members from Trump’s plan.
Somewhere between 1,320 and 6,630 transgender service members are in active duty military, according to a 2016 report by the RAND Corporation. Between 830 and 4,160 members are in the reserves.
“They serve with dignity, honor and distinction. They serve because they want to protect this country and what we are supposed to stand for as a nation,” said Metzgar. “The fact they are being targeted by the current administration shows the level of homophobia and transphobia that exists at the highest levels of our government.
“This is discrimination against a group of people who were born with a medical condition they had no choice in accepting any more than someone who is born with blond hair, red hair, blue, brown, hazel, green eyes, dark skin, light skin or predominately left handed.”
Trump in July cited medical costs incurred from transgender people serving in the military as the primary driver of the ban, according to the Washington Post.
“Estimates for this approach $8 million per year. Yet there is no mention of the estimated $81 million per year spent on erectile dysfunction medication with an estimated $47 million per year spent on Viagra alone,” Metzgar said.
Metzgar cited the “enormous cost” of health care for women, in part due to pregnancy and child birth:
“Are we to also now outlaw women serving in the military or not allow the wives of male service people to have children?”
Not all transgender people serving in the military will seek a medical or surgical transition, Metzgar said, and those who seek hormone replacement therapy are no different than others seeking medical treatment.
“For some, just living in their gender identity is enough.”
THE ROAD BEHIND
The Plattsburgh parade was approved after a month-long delay, where the ANCGA’s request was repeatedly tabled by the Plattsburgh Common Council as organizers hashed out a compromise over road closures.
Organizers originally requested the closure of Margaret, Broad and Rugar streets for two and a half hours to accommodate the parade and physically-challenged marchers who last year found the city sidewalks hard to navigate, according to Metzgar.
Councilman Peter Ensel (Ward 4) said that he was told by the Plattsburgh City Police chief that closing those roads would cost over $1,000 in overtime.
Organizers compromised by changing the route to run down Court Street, on the sidewalks.
“That was the only way we could get this event approved,” she said.
“We’re thankful to at least have the opportunity to have the march, have the rally.”
The ANCGA’s request was submitted for consideration on July 27 and was ultimately approved on Aug. 24.
“We are resolved to have events like this for members of the LGBTQ community, allies, family members and the community in general,” Metzgar said. “This is a way to celebrate diversity in all forms in the North Country.”
Those interested are encouraged to join the festivities at Trinity Park at noon, where there will be a variety of guest speakers and live entertainment before the march sets off toward SUNY Plattsburgh.