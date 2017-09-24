Adirondack Pride parade returns Sept. 30

× The Adirondack Pride Parade will return for its second year on Sept. 30 from noon to 5 p.m. Last year’s event, pictured here, drew dozens of residents to Trinity Park in downtown Plattsburgh. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Rainbow flags will fly in downtown Plattsburgh next weekend.

The Adirondack Pride Parade is slated to return to the Lake City on Sept. 30.

“With our rally and march we want to say loudly and proudly that no matter who you are, we want you to be able to feel proud and be confident to be yourself,” said the Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance (ANCGA) in a statement. “We want you to feel loved, respected, understood and appreciated within our community.”

CHANGES

The Sun spoke with Metzgar one year ago about the first Plattsburgh pride parade.

Since then, much has changed:

Last month, President Donald Trump instructed the U.S. Defense Department to stop recruiting transgender people for the military.

Two lawsuits were filed by humanitarian and LGBT organizations to prevent the ban from being enforced.

Last week, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) introduced an amendment to protect transgender service members from Trump’s plan.

Somewhere between 1,320 and 6,630 transgender service members are in active duty military, according to a 2016 report by the RAND Corporation. Between 830 and 4,160 members are in the reserves.

“They serve with dignity, honor and distinction. They serve because they want to protect this country and what we are supposed to stand for as a nation,” said Metzgar. “The fact they are being targeted by the current administration shows the level of homophobia and transphobia that exists at the highest levels of our government.

“This is discrimination against a group of people who were born with a medical condition they had no choice in accepting any more than someone who is born with blond hair, red hair, blue, brown, hazel, green eyes, dark skin, light skin or predominately left handed.”

Trump in July cited medical costs incurred from transgender people serving in the military as the primary driver of the ban, according to the Washington Post.

“Estimates for this approach $8 million per year. Yet there is no mention of the estimated $81 million per year spent on erectile dysfunction medication with an estimated $47 million per year spent on Viagra alone,” Metzgar said.