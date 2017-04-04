Adirondack projects — including Frontier Town — make cut in budget extender

× Expand File photo As the state legislature huddles with the governor over the now-late state budget, a number of Adirondack-centric projects have been included in an extender passed on Monday, April 3. Pictured above: Gov. Andrew Cuomo shakes hands with Adirondack Mountain Club Executive Director Neil Woodworth on May 10, 2016 in North Hudson.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The raft of Adirondack-centric budget proposals floated this winter haven’t melted in the heat as state lawmakers continue to wrangle with the governor to pin down a final spending plan.

Among the items making the cut in the state’s $24.6 billion budget extender passed Monday:

Funds for Frontier Town, Whiteface and Gore Mountains and Plattsburgh International Airport, as well as millions in clean water funding and for the Regional Economic Development Council program that has bankrolled dozens of projects across the North Country in the past half-decade.

In fact, just about all of the economic development initiatives touted by Gov. Andrew Cuomo since January have avoided the chopping block — except for the $53 million that would complete the first-phrase of a proposed 750-mile trail network that would eventually link New York City to Plattsburgh.

Despite being incomplete — education, housing, ridesharing and free tuition at state schools remain unresolved — local green groups liked the early forecast.

While the exact breakdown of clean water funds will be the subject of wrangling as the budget falls into place, at least $245 million will be allotted for water quality improvement projects, said William Janeway, executive director of the Adirondack Council.

“This is especially important in the Adirondack Park, which fuels the state’s economy by attracting 10 million annual visitors to small communities whose taxpayers struggle to handle the costs of multi-million-dollar cleanwater system upgrades,” said Janeway in a statement.

At least $25 million will be allocated to road salt management studies, a hot topic as more info continues to trickle out about the effects of salt on local waterways, including the Ausable River and Mirror Lake in Lake Placid.

The extender also includes $300 million for the Environmental Protection Fund that bankrolls a number of programs that aid localities, including Smart Growth and Climate Smart grants, farmland protection and land stewardship programs.

Funding was also allocated to the NY Parks 2020 Initiative, which would invest up to $122 million this year to upgrade, repair and restore state parks and infrastructure, including historical facilities.

The extender bill also included $28 million for state-owned ski facilities, including projects to revamp and construct lodging and retail infrastructure at Whiteface and Gore Mountains, improvements officials say will make the facilities more competitive as the Adirondack Park attempts to continue to retain its stronghold as a world-class draw for athletes and visitors.

The proposed $38.1 million for Plattsburgh International Airport upgrades also made the cut.

FRONTIER TOWN

The proposal that would transform Frontier Town into a tourism hub will move forward.

Initial plans for the $32 million effort appear unchanged since the initiative and early blueprints were rolled out in January.

The next step is securing easements and locking in contractors.

“We’re going to build a plan in getting interest for design and construction, and also complete the legal easements that are needed between the state, the county and the town of North Hudson,” said Essex County Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland.

Meetings are scheduled next week between the state Department of Environmental Conservation, Essex County and North Hudson.

Paradox Brewery has their foot on the gas for their 10,000-foot expansion.

“We’re continuing moving forward,” Founder Paul Mrocka said. “There’s nothing stopping us from continuing to move forward on this.”

The total cost for the expansion is $4 million, and the Schroon Lake-based company has been offered $200,000 in incentives from the Empire State Development Corporation.

Funding for the overall Gateway to the Adirondacks concept will be peeled from the DEC's Adventure NY program, designed to improve access to state lands, rehabilitate campgrounds and upgrade the DEC’s recreational facilities.

Located at Exit 29, the parcel is 100 miles north of Albany, and about 120 miles from Montreal.

The budget extender also included an additional $100 million to fund the Downtown Revitalization Initiative for 10 new communities, bringing the total program funding to $200 million.

Also making the cut is $150 million in capital funding for the seventh round of investments.

STAFFING LEVELS FLAT

But the budget extender bill also kept spending flat at state agencies, including the DEC, much to the chagrin of the Adirondack Council.

“There remains an unmet need for better natural resource stewardship of existing state lands and waters in the Adirondack Park, especially in the eastern High Peaks and other high-use areas of the park,” Janeway said. “The state agencies that care for the park need more staff, or partners with more staff, to accomplish this important task.”

Reforms for the 480A timber tax abatement program were also left out of the extender, including expanding eligibility for 480A to 25 acres from 50 acres, as well as establishing additional environmental safeguards and incentives for forestry practices on those properties.

And nowhere to be found was the Empire State Trail.

Cuomo originally called for $53 million to complete the first phase, which would link the Hudson River Greenway to the Erie Canal, heralded as the largest state multi-use trail in the nation.

STEC FRUSTRATED

Lawmakers sailed past the budget deadline of April 1 for the first time since 2010 as they wrangled over policy disputes, including the proposal to raise the age of criminal liability for juveniles and legalizing ride sharing upstate.

The decision to include $16.4 billion in economic development funding despite the rocky negotiations didn’t go without notice.

“Albany can't even extend the #NYSbudget without fantasy pork projects,” wrote Reclaim New York, a government reform group, on Twitter.

This year’s budget season is also more perilous than in years past as the state weighs how changes at the federal level would impact the $152 billion spending plan.

State lawmakers have expressed concern over a clause that would allow the executive office to tweak the budget mid-year to account for changes in federal aid and taxes. And local governments are particularly interested in how Raise the Age will effect them — counties have called for full funding for probation departments, among other agencies impacted by raising the age of criminal liability to 18 — as well as the ever-present specter of mandate relief.

Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) said the budget process and negotiations “highlight the dysfunction that continues to plague Albany” and said this year’s budget process was the worst he’s seen since taking office in 2013.

“We should not be forcing policies that are not budgetary into budget negotiations,” said Stec in a statement. “Unfortunately, the three-men-in-a-room style of crafting the state budget continues, leaving the majority of legislators completely out of negotiations and in the dark.”

The extender funds all government operations through May 31.

"But make no mistake: we are far from done," said Cuomo in a statement Monday night. "We must finish the job and pass a responsible budget that makes college tuition free for the middle class, fully funds our public schools, cuts taxes for the middle class, Raises the Age of criminal responsibility, combats homelessness and moves New York forward. We will work until we accomplish it all."