Adirondack Regional Theatre vandalized

× Expand Photo provided Authorities are searching for suspects who broke into Adirondack Regional Theatre early Saturday morning.

PLATTSBURGH | Authorities are searching for the vandals who broke into the Adirondack Regional Theatre’s headquarters in downtown Plattsburgh early Friday and trashed nearly a hundred boxes of kids costumes.

“ART had several, maybe even over a hundred, boxes filled with costumes on site,” said ART co-founder Tom Lavin in an email. “The ‘visitors’ decided to break into many of these boxes and litter the second floor of the property with their contents.”

The suspects gained entry to the 115 Court Street headquarters by breaking through a historical door, Lavin said.

A neighbor tipped off the Plattsburgh City Police early Saturday morning after seeing flashlights flickering in the darkened building.

Lavin got the call around 3:30 a.m.

“I haven’t figured out who it was yet,” Lavin told The Sun. “I do want to thank them when I do find them.”

Lavin said the arts group is still assessing the cost of damages and determining if the costumes can be saved.

But the door, he said, will likely cost between $1,200 and $1,300 to replace.

The prop room received similar treatment, he said, and several items were damaged.

“I would wager to say we’re probably adding another couple of thousand on top of that,” Lavin said.

“What a waste.”

ART has been restoring the downtown property since a bank gifted it to them after it had sat empty for nearly a decade.

The group, which works mainly with local youth, sponsors numerous performances annually, most recently this summer when they performed Disney’s “Alice in Wonderland, Jr.” at various locations around the region.

A crowdfunding account has been set up to aid with expenses.

“We don’t have a suspect yet at this point,” Plattsburgh City Police Lieutenant Brad Kilroy.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Plattsburgh City Police Department 518-563-3411.