Adirondack Riverfront Arts Festival set for Friday

× Expand Photo provided Barry Gregson of Schroon Lake fashions a chair from native timber during a prior year’s edition of the Adirondack Riverfront Arts Festival. This year’s fest is slated for 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday July 27 in the town park on River Street, across from Curtis Lumber.

WARRENSBURG | The Warrensburgh Farmers’ Market will host the annual Adirondack Riverfront Arts Festival on Friday, July 27 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market.

Organizers will showcase the dedication and creativity of Adirondack artisans through demonstrations and sales of “Made in the Adirondacks” hand crafted work.

Demonstrations will include blacksmithing, rustic furniture building, paper bead making, basketry, jewelry design, spinning, painting and more.

Sample and purchase wine and spirits, cheeses, honey, maple products; certified organic chicken, turkey and pork; fruits, veggies, herbs; organic and gluten free breads, desserts and healthy treats for four-legged friends.

Pick up seasonal recipes, local business and upcoming event information. Enjoy the music of George Parrott in the gazebo while sipping a free cup of organic coffee.

All this and a free chance to win $20 in Farmers’ Market Bucks to spend with our market vendors.

For further information and to participate, call or text 518-466-5497 or email taawhalen@yahoo.com.