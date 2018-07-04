Adirondack Scenic Railroad looks to launch new rail-bike adventures

× Expand Photo / Adirondack Scenic Railroad Rail-bike prototypes revealed by the Adirondack Scenic Railroad last week look toward new pedal adventures that would run from Saranac Lake Union Depot toward Lake Clear Junction starting mid-August. The railroad is awaiting permits from the Department of Transportation to launch the program both here and from their station in Thendara.

SARANAC LAKE | The idle six or so miles of railroad tracks from Saranac Lake toward Lake Clear is looking for some new pedal traffic come August.

Adirondack Scenic Railroad, which holds contract with the state Department of Transportation (DOT) to operate on the railway, is planning new rail-bike adventures.

The green and yellow, pedal-powered carts are in final design phase now.

And newly hired Adirondack Railway Preservation Society Executive Director Jack Roberson announced the railway project last week.

The Preservation Society operates the scenic railroad from both ends of the historic Remsen-Lake Placid Travel Corridor, which was listed on state and National Registers of Historic Places in 1993.

The tracks have remain vacant this summer as state agencies, including DOT and the state Department of Environmental Conservation, await clarification on land-use definition for “Travel Corridor.”

The state’s plan to build a multi-use recreation trail by removing 34 miles of tracks between Lake Placid and Tupper Lake ran afoul in Franklin County Supreme Court last fall.

Judge Robert G. Main Jr. upheld the Adirondack Railway’s contention that permits for the trail did not comply with Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan regulation.

The tracks were supposed to be torn out starting last November.

But Main’s court order in Sept. 2017 halted the $8 million recreation trail project.

With scenic trains pulled off its northern end, the railroad is looking to add popular pedal carts, allowing people to take leisurely trips from the Depot in Saranac Lake towards Lake Clear. They would ride a shuttle back to town.

A similar attraction ran on this same stretch for two years before recreation trail planning closed it down.

Rail-bike adventures would begin at Union Depot, according to railroad officials.

The schedule is being worked out in cooperation with personnel from the Adirondack Carousel, which adjoins Union Depot.

The terminus in Lake Clear remains a point in discussion.

Roberson revealed the rail-bike prototype last week and said their DOT permit to operate is under review.

The target date to start is Aug. 17, in time for late summer and the Adirondack autumn foliage.

Adirondack Scenic Railroad initially plans to launch 10 rail-bikes here, built for a total capacity of around 40 people with seats for two or four people, plus storage.

The pedal carts look kind of like a surrey carriage, and are being built in Utica.

Adirondack Railway continues to run Scenic Railroad trains, including luncheon and themed excursions, from the southern end of the Remsen-Lake Placid line. There are stations at both Utica and Thendara.

And rail-bike trips are also planned out and back from Thendara to Carter Station.