Adirondack state Senate contest takes shape

× Expand Photo provided State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) is seeking a ninth term this year.

ELIZABETHTOWN | State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) could face as many as three challengers this November as she defends her seat for a ninth term.

Emily Martz, Steve Ruzbacki and Mark Schneider submitted petitions to the state Board of Elections last month for the seat.

RUNNING ON RECORD

Little last faced a Democratic opponent in 2006.

“I have always felt a tremendous privilege to represent this district in the Senate,” Little told The Sun. “Being able to get some results and help people is just something I’ve always enjoyed doing.”

She said she’ll travel the district touting her record of advocacy and getting results.

“We’re going to run on my record, run a positive campaign and have some fun this fall,” Little told attendees at the Essex County GOP Pig Roast last month.

Little said she was proud of her work to help pass five constitutional amendments, as well as her record on the environment, economy, public education and efforts to combat Lyme disease and drug addiction.

She also touted rural broadband as a priority, as well as legislation she co-sponsored earlier this year to boost wireless service through small cell technology.

While included in the executive budget proposal, Little’s bill was met with opposition from cable companies and municipalities concerned about franchise agreements and failed to gain traction.

“I think we will be successful in that,” Little said of the prospects for passage next year.

But the lawmaker did carve out a victory when the state Senate passed her bill in June to alleviate mounting EMS issues by allowing localities to create special taxing districts for ambulance services.

Essex County has been granted the right to form an EMS district, a pilot project that has generated interest from nearby localities, Little said.

RELATIONSHIP WITH CUOMO

Since taking office in 2011, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has touted a strong working relationship with Senate Republicans.

But the dynamics of their relationship have changed as he attempts to beat back a Democratic primary challenge from Cynthia Nixon.

Following the dissolution of a caucus of breakaway Senate Democrats earlier this year, Cuomo has shifted his ire to Senate Republicans, who control the chamber by just one vote.

Once a reliable ally, he’s now working to return the chamber to Democratic control while pushing lawmakers to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution and remove the procedure from the state’s criminal code.

“You are with us or against us,” Cuomo said in Brooklyn last month. “And either way has consequences.”

He’s also lashed the GOP conference for failing to bring a gun control measure to the floor for a vote in June, as well as the expiration of the law authorizing speed cameras in New York City school zones.

Little acknowledged she broke with Cuomo on guns and abortion expansion, but dismissed the governor’s escalating rhetoric.

“He’s been good to the North Country,” Little told The Sun last month. “I agree on many things and certainly commend him for efforts. He’s put more effort and money into the North Country then we’ve ever had — since I’ve been in the legislature.”

And on Sunday, she sung Cuomo’s praises at the Adirondack Challenge in North Creek, the annual field trip for state lawmakers designed to promote the Adirondacks.

“It is a wonderful program he put together,” Little said.

ROUND TWO

Emily Martz, a Democrat, entered the race just one week after a failed bid for New York’s 21st Congressional District, which she came in fourth place in a field of five.

“I learned through my congressional run just how much people value those representing them,” Martz told The Sun.

Martz collected 1,998 signatures in just nine days with the help of volunteers, including those from other congressional campaigns.

The candidate said Democrats are needed to counter recent developments at the federal level, including the U.S. Supreme Court’s Janus v. AFSCME decision, which prevents the compulsory collection of agency fees from employees in the public sector who decline to join a government union, and Justice Anthony Kennedy’s decision to retire from the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I realized that given everything that’s going to be coming out at the federal level, and things coming down the pike, we need to have a strong voice in Albany to protect worker rights, and make sure we have a voice for working people,” Martz told The Sun.

Martz said many of the issues she promoted as a federal candidate are applicable, including women’s rights, public education and sustainable economic development.

“We need to make sure as economic prosperity increases, not a town, village or county is left behind,” said Martz, former deputy director for Adirondack North Country Association in Saranac Lake.

GREEN PARTY

Steve Ruzbacki, who garnered 12 percent of the vote in 2016 against Little as a Green Party candidate, is taking another crack at the seat.

Ruzbacki counts criminal justice reform, legalizing marijuana, affordable housing, student loan forgiveness, campaign finance reform and single-payer health care as key issues.

“The single-payer health care is bottled up in the state Senate but passed the Assembly,” Ruzbacki said.

He also supports a more progressive form of taxation.

“I think we need to tax the super-rich and remove them from power,” he said. “I’m running to give people the choice of a non-corporate candidate.”

Ruzbacki, who lives in Olmstedville, also wants a state bank modeled after the Bank of North Dakota, and called for the repeal of the SAFE Act.

Schneider, a Plattsburgh-based attorney, is the Working Families Party candidate. But party officials have said he’s a placeholder candidate.

Senate District 45 comprises all of Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Warren counties and parts of St. Lawrence and Washington counties.