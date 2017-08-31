Adirondack Wild to host community forum in Keene Valley

KEENE VALLEY | Adirondack Wild: Friends of the Forest Reserve will be hosting a public forum on Sept. 5.

The event, which is set for 7 p.m. at the Keene Valley Congregational Church, will focus on the 10 strategies outlined in its recently published guidebook “Pathways to a Connected Adirondack Park — Practical Steps to Better Land Use Decisions.”

“Empowering local government, community leaders and residents to plan for conservation, protection and community resiliency in an era of rapid changes, both environmental and political, is an urgent task,” said Adirondack Wild’s Dan Plumley. “We published Pathways to empower local efforts to plan with ecological systems in mind, thereby securing and sustaining the wild, rural qualities that attract so many to visit, recreate or reside here for a lifetime.”

Following the presentation led by Adirondack Wild’s Advisor in Landscape Conservation, Michael Klemens, there will be a public comment session.

The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For more information, visit adirondackwild.org.