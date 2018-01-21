Adirondack Women’s March draws hundreds to Lewis: ‘We’re not going to take it anymore’

× Expand Kim Dedam Hundreds gathered in Lewis, Essex County on Saturday for the Adirondack Women’s March. Participants paid homage at the gravesite of Inez Milholland, a famed suffragist.

LEWIS | Nearly 200 participants climbed what was once known as Suffrage Hill to lay flowers on the grave of famed suffragist Inez Milholland and pay tribute to her legacy.

The group gathered as part of a national day of action exactly one year after millions took to the streets in Washington, D.C. as part of the Women’s March to protest President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“I think at last women are beginning to show their power, and people are beginning to take notice,” said Sandra Weber, a co-organizer of what was billed as the Adirondack Women’s March.

Attendees milled about the Lewis Congregational Hall before making the trek, many wearing pink hats as clouds gave way to a brilliant cerulean sky.

Last year marked the beginning of a resistance movement and increased advocacy across the country, Weber said.

The group met at the foot of the hill leading to the burial site of Milholland, a Lewis transplant who led what could be considered the original women’s march through Washington, D.C. ahead of President Woodrow Wilson’s inauguration in 1913.

Milholland, dressed in a long flowing robes, famously rode in on a white horse.

The daughter of a renowned industrialist led the women’s rights movement until she died at age 30.

Weber dressed as the suffragist and led a procession to her burial site, where she rallied the crowd in a riposte against the Trump administration’s policies and controversies.

“This is our time to fight,” she told the crowd.

The group sang several songs, including John Lennon’s “Imagine” and Joan Baez’s “Bread and Roses,” as two women held a purple sash and an American flag waved overhead.

Attendees also laid roses on Milholland’s grave.

Sue Young of Jay marched in Washington, D.C. last January.

“We’re so inundated in outage,” she said. “You literally get outrage fatigue.”

She attended the event as a reminder that hope springs eternal in an era of political abnormality.

“The lies — unbelievable,” she said. “I just don’t want to become complacent. This is not normal.”

Weber encouraged the crowd not to lose hope, and exhorted them to remember the moment of unity when they’re feeling down.