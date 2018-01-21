Adirondack Women’s March draws hundreds to Lewis: ‘We’re not going to take it anymore’

Kim Dedam
Hundreds gathered in Lewis, Essex County on Saturday for the Adirondack Women’s March. Participants paid homage at the gravesite of Inez Milholland, a famed suffragist.
LEWIS | Nearly 200 participants climbed what was once known as Suffrage Hill to lay flowers on the grave of famed suffragist Inez Milholland and pay tribute to her legacy.
The group gathered as part of a national day of action exactly one year after millions took to the streets in Washington, D.C. as part of the Women’s March to protest President Donald Trump’s inauguration.
“I think at last women are beginning to show their power, and people are beginning to take notice,” said Sandra Weber, a co-organizer of what was billed as the Adirondack Women’s March.
Attendees milled about the Lewis Congregational Hall before making the trek, many wearing pink hats as clouds gave way to a brilliant cerulean sky.
Last year marked the beginning of a resistance movement and increased advocacy across the country, Weber said.
The group met at the foot of the hill leading to the burial site of Milholland, a Lewis transplant who led what could be considered the original women’s march through Washington, D.C. ahead of President Woodrow Wilson’s inauguration in 1913.
Milholland, dressed in a long flowing robes, famously rode in on a white horse.
The daughter of a renowned industrialist led the women’s rights movement until she died at age 30.
Weber dressed as the suffragist and led a procession to her burial site, where she rallied the crowd in a riposte against the Trump administration’s policies and controversies.
“This is our time to fight,” she told the crowd.
The group sang several songs, including John Lennon’s “Imagine” and Joan Baez’s “Bread and Roses,” as two women held a purple sash and an American flag waved overhead.
Attendees also laid roses on Milholland’s grave.
Sue Young of Jay marched in Washington, D.C. last January.
“We’re so inundated in outage,” she said. “You literally get outrage fatigue.”
She attended the event as a reminder that hope springs eternal in an era of political abnormality.
“The lies — unbelievable,” she said. “I just don’t want to become complacent. This is not normal.”
Weber encouraged the crowd not to lose hope, and exhorted them to remember the moment of unity when they’re feeling down.
“Let that carry you through the year — you are not alone,” she said.
“What I know is I’m not going to stand on the sidelines. Are you?”
“No!” the crowd cried.
While the event was rooted in dissatisfaction with the Trump administration, a series of revelations about powerful men abusing women has added an additional layer to the movement.
C.J. Young clutched a sign that read “Smash the demon lizard patriarchy.”
Despite the progress made during the #MeToo era, Young said women still have a long ways to go — especially since pushback for reporting sexual harassment and abuse remains rampant.
“We’re still seeing women not listened to,” she said, “even when there’s a chorus of them.”
Karen Boldice, a teacher and coach, recalled when the employment section of the newspaper was still delineated by gender.
The Vermontville resident submitted and eventually won a Title XI grievance with the Equal Opportunities Commission in 1980.
“We must continue marching until we get the rights and respect we deserve,” she said.
Dana Fast came to the U.S. from Poland in 1964 with a master’s degree in chemistry.
But she was frozen out of job opportunities due to her gender, and told by Chicago-area firms that they did not employ women.
Women, she said, should be valued for their brains — “not just creation.”
Following the rally, Ted Cornell watched the group journey down the hill towards several events and exhibitions clustered around the Lewis Congregational Church, including historical exhibits and a film screening.
Cornell, an artist who lives in Essex, said he has concerns over the future of programs like Planned Parenthood, which he said served as a critical lynchpin for the feminist movement in the 1970s.
“It’s not a casual relationship,” he said.
Al Hibberly of Westport said the Women’s March isn’t only about guaranteeing rights for women, but also other marginalized populations, including refugees.
“The signs all say it,” he said, motioning to the dozens of brightly painted items.
Rovvi Mecus of Keene attended with her daughter Hazel, who is 4.
Mecus marched last year in Boston, and said it’s important to continue what she hopes will be a new tradition.
“Everybody’s equal,” she said.
Asked by a reporter what kind of future she wanted for Hazel, she said, “My hope for my daughter is she lives in a world free from discrimination.”
Attendees said they’re eager to use the Women’s March to propel female candidates towards success at the ballot box.
Interviews with over a dozen attendees revealed all wanted to see more women in politics.
Fast said women make better global leaders, citing Golda Meir and Indira Gandhi, the former prime ministers of Israel and India, respectively.
“She looks at the world with a different point,” Fast said. “She has more compassion.”
Weber said, “Women are leading most of these grassroots groups, and women are stepping up and running as candidates."
Milholland would have been thrilled that women are speaking up and showing their power — including at the voting booth, she said.
But the beloved suffragist likely would have been saddened that 100 years after her death, Americans are still discussing gender and race equality and prison reform, Milholland’s three keystone issues.
“Here we are 100 years later and they’re still not secure,” Weber said.
This year will continue to be categorized by political uncertainty, she said.
Weber alluded to the mounting field of Democratic candidates who are seeking to topple Rep. Elise Stefanik, five of whom are women.
But she told attendees that some forces will delight in a fractured field and use it to their advantage.
“They’re trying to divide us,” she said. “We’re all in this together.”
None of the congressional hopefuls ventured to Lewis, but candidates did fan out across New York’s 21st Congressional District on Saturday, attending rallies in Glens Falls, Watertown and Plattsburgh, where a rally drew hundreds to Trinity Park.
Millions rallied across the U.S. on Saturday, with protests in New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C. drawing hundreds of thousands to the streets.