ADK Balloon Fest returns for 45th year

× Expand File photo by Thom Randall A hot-air balloon pilot inflates his craft while his assistants keep the balloon’s ‘envelope’ in tow and hundreds watch the action at the 2013 Adirondack Balloon Festival. This year’s edition of the ever-popular festival, occurring Thursday Sept. 21 through Sunday Sept. 24, features over 100 balloons and more than a half-dozen launch events in two locations accompanied by an array of family-oriented activities.

QUEENSBURY | Embraced by thousands of people nationally, the renowned Adirondack Balloon Festival returns this weekend in its 45th colorful edition.

This year’s event, set for Thursday, Sept. 21 through Sunday, Sept. 24, includes a half-dozen fancifully shaped craft among the 100-plus hot-air balloons from across the continent scheduled to participate.

At no other balloon festival can spectators see dozens of colorful, giant balloons take flight — and get close enough to help a pilot and crew launch their craft.

With all activities free of charge, the festival begins at 4:15 p.m. Thursday in Crandall Park in Glens Falls with a performance by the musical group Master Cylinders, followed by an opening ceremony at 5 p.m., and then a liftoff of 20 or more balloons thereafter.

The specially shaped hot-air balloons include a representation of the U.S. flag, and the fanciful creations “Owlbert Eyenstein,” and “Scorch the Dragon.”

Festival attendees are urged to get to the airport early on Saturday and Sunday to avoid troublesome traffic.

Dogs, drones and remote-controlled aircraft are barred from the grounds.

The festival concludes with Sunday’s 5 p.m. launch of about two dozen balloons in Glens Falls’ Crandall Park. For three hours beforehand, the Beatles tribute group “Across the Pond” will be providing musical entertainment.

EVENT SCHEDULE

On Thursday from 6 to 9:30 p.m., Glens Falls will host a downtown block party, which includes a car show with dozens of classic vehicles, a “walk-about” balloon and various family activities.

On Friday, the festival moves to the Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury, where gates open at 3 p.m. for such attractions as a craft fair, vendors, children’s activities and music performed by a live band from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. A launch of 80 or more balloons is to be held at 5 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday at the airport, activities and breakfast begin at 5 a.m.

As many as 100 balloons lift off beginning at about 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. both days. Vendors open up early and continue all day. The action features concessions to benefit local charities, military aircraft on display, kites, a rock climbing wall and bounce houses. Saturday, two bands will be performing from 2:20 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by a “Moonglow” event at 8 p.m. with about 30 balloons illuminating simultaneously. All flights are weather permitting.

Sunday’s 6:30 a.m. launch is scheduled to feature a mass ascension of 100 balloons to honor the festival’s renowned founder, the late Walter Grishkot.