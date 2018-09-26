Adk Balloon Festival draws large, enthusiastic crowd

× 1 of 2 Expand April Maclean of Glens Falls, hangs onto an edge of a hot air balloon while the craft’s pilot shoots a burst of propane into the ‘envelope’ to lift it off the ground. Maclean’s husband Doug Duell, principal of Warrensburg High School, holds the other side of the balloon’s ‘envelope.’” Photo by Thom Randall × 2 of 2 Expand Aryana Tucker sits on the shoulders of her grandfather Bill Tucker of Glens Falls to watch balloons take flight from Crandall Park on Sept. 20, the first day of the 2018 Adirondack Balloon Festival. Photo by Thom Randall Prev Next

GLENS FALLS | Although rain and wind grounded planned flights of hot-air craft on the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival last weekend, the first day and final two days were quite a success, according to event organizers.

The festival’s kickoff session Sept. 20 was a resoundingly popular, drawing perhaps the greatest crowd of ballooning fans ever to Glens Falls’ Crandall Park, observers said.

On that day, Adirondack Balloon Festival CEO Mark Donohue stood in the park and marveled at the crowd of 8,000 or more filling the grounds to capacity at about 6 p.m.

“This is just amazing — the crowd just exploded in the last 15 minutes, Donohue said. “It’s insane — there are so many people here, the balloonists are having a hard time inflating their balloons.”

Donohue said 25 balloons were launching Sept. 20 in Crandall Park, although 64 pilots applied for the privilege. Thursday’s roster of balloons were chosen by a lottery, with local pilots granted priority.

Gazing at the hulking colorful orbs drifting into the sky one by one, while adults applauded and children shrieked with joy, Donohue mused on why the Adirondack Balloon Festival has been immensely popular for 46 years. A balloon pilot and owner of three hot-air craft, Donohue has been involved with the festival for 23 years, serving as the group’s director and event organizer since 2010.

“This is an event for the community and by the community — that’s what it’s about, that what keeps it free,” he said. “It’s the passion, the volunteers and the community coming together that makes it a success,” Donohue said.

Spectator Brian Fletcher of College Park, Maryland reveled in how close the spectators were allowed to get to the balloons as they launched. He and his wife Cindy planned to stay at the festival after driving nearly seven hours to attend.

“This is great for the family - there are no fences,” he said. Cindy Fletcher echoed his sentiment.

“This is amazing — it’s so colorful and its a beautiful evening,” she said. “I love it all!”

Carol Silva, a crew chief of a balloon based in Mysticm Connecticut, expressed a similar thought about the festival. She and her partner Rick Silva were for years spectators at the festival, then her cousin bought the couple a balloon so they could participate in the sport — and the Adirondack Balloon Festival. This is the fourth year the Silvas have launched a balloon at the event.

“This is the best festival of all the ones we participate in, because it has so many spectators — and they are so enthusiastic,” Carol Silva said.

Another woman who was holding an edge of a balloon as the craft’s pilot shot a huge propane flame into the craft’s envelope to inflate it, said the spirit of ballooning offers an escape from the present-day stresses.

Ballooning is something we desperately need right now — We all need to feel happy, free, lively and colorful,” she said. “And I’m ‘down for it’!’”